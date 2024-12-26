Game Predictions: Seahawks Week 17 vs. Bears
With two games left in the season, there isn't much the Seahawks can control outside of getting a win on Thursday.
If Seattle (8-7) can defeat the Chicago Bears (4-11) at Soldier Field, their chances of unseating the Los Angeles Rams for the division crown — and the playoff spot that comes with it — do increase by a fair amount.
But Seattle is also hoping the Arizona Cardinals, who the Seahawks beat twice this season, can upset the Rams to setup a winner-take-all NFC West showdown in Week 18 between Seattle and LA.
If the Seahawks beat the Bears and the Rams beat the Cardinals, Seattle will need a host of other factors to play out in their favor. Regardless, it all starts with the Week 17 game versus Chicago.
Can Seattle stay alive in the NFC West playoff race? Our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch in Sunday's Week 17 primetime game.
Predictions For Week 17
Losing their past nine games, the Bears haven’t been able to win at Soldier Field or elsewhere since October, plunging to the bottom of the NFC North. Such a lengthy losing streak doesn’t happen if a team has several major flaws and Chicago has no shortage of them, including an offensive line that has allowed rookie Caleb Williams to be sacked more than any quarterback in the NFL and a defensive front that has struggled against the run allowing at least 100 rushing yards in nine straight games along with close to five yards per carry.
Those deficiencies should play into the Seahawks advantage, as their own struggling offensive line may actually have a chance to play a bit of bully ball against a defensive line that lacks game-changing players outside of Montez Sweat. Meanwhile, pass rushers Boye Mafe, Uchenna Nwosu, and Derick Hall should be ready for a post-Christmas feast with Larry Borom stepping into the lineup in place of injured starting left tackle Braxton Jones.
With that said, the Bears have been a competitive 4-11 squad and they have plenty of talent at the skill positions on both sides of the ball, starting with the receiver trio of D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze. If Williams has time to throw and can create off-schedule as he does at his best, those wideouts could do significant damage. Jaylon Johnson leads an underrated secondary that matches up fairly well against DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett as well, which may make throwing the ball a little trickier for the Seahawks than anticipated.
Playing at Soldier Field in late December isn’t an ideal situation for Seattle and Chicago has nothing to lose already being eliminated from playoff contention, so this won’t be a cakewalk. But with their own playoff hopes dwindling, the Seahawks have no excuse for this being a trap game and as long as they play within themselves without too many self-inflicted wounds, they have the more talented all-around roster to eke out what will likely be a lower-scoring affair. - Corbin K. Smith
Corbin’s Pick to Click: Boye Mafe
After a breakout sophomore season, Mafe’s performance has been a bit more inconsistent in his first year playing in Mike Macdonald’s defense. But he still ranks in the top 35 among edge rushers in pressures according to Pro Football Focus and after registering his sixth sack last weekend, he should be licking his chops with the chance to rush against Borom, who has yielded six snaps on only 157 pass blocking reps in five games this season.
A plodder at 6-5, 333 pounds, Borom lacks the ideal foot quickness and lateral movement skills to play left tackle in the league. Those athletic limitations will be problematic against a rusher like Mafe who excels as a speed rusher and turn the corner in a hurry, making this a matchup that looks destined to play into his favor chasing after Williams.
Corbin’s Score Prediction: Seahawks 20, Bears 15
If there's been one environment the Seahawks are consistent in this season, it's on the road. Seattle is 5-1 in away games and just 3-6 when playing at home. Luckily, after two straight losses at Lumen Field, the Seahawks are getting to switch up their routine and head roughly 2,000 miles east to Chicago.
On paper, Seattle's resume and roster this season hold the advantage over the Bears. But that's what makes Chicago's threat as a spoiler so much greater. The Bears' defense is allowing the seventh-most yards per game this season, though they've been good in situational football. Still, Chicago has surrendered at least 30 points in three straight games since firing head coach Matt Eberflus. In that same span, the Bears are only scoring 14 points per game. This is a team that should have been somewhat competitive this season, but the ensuing collapse and coach firings eliminated any chances of recovery,
The talent is still there, and Chicago's offense has explosive capabilities. Seattle's defense is healthy, but has started slow as of late. The Seahawks have allowed opening drive touchdowns in three straight games, which has forced them to play from behind. That worked against the Cardinals, but not against the Green Bay Packers or Minnesota Vikings.
On offense, Seattle has also refused to establish a consistent run game, attempting just 14 run plays in each of the last two games. The Seahawks are 6-1 this season when attempting at least 20 run plays, and 3-6 when they run the ball less than that. The defense needs to start fast, and the offense has to be consistent on the ground. - Connor Benintendi
Connor's Pick to Click: DL Leonard Williams
After putting together one of the best two-game stretches by a 300-pound NFL player ever from Weeks 12-13, Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams has cooled off a bit. His impact has been equally impressive on the field, but the box score hasn't quite been lit up with his name.
However, versus the Bears, Williams has an opportunity to feast on a banged-up Chicago offensive line that has been lacking on the interior all season — even when healthier than they are now. If Williams gets rolling early, we've seen his ability to take over a game.
Connor's Score Prediction: Seahawks 26, Bears 14
