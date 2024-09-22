Halftime Observations: Big Plays Propel Seattle Seahawks to 17-3 Lead vs. Miami Dolphins
For a second straight week, Geno Smith took to the air to hit DK Metcalf in stride for a long touchdown, this time hooking up with the star receiver for a 71-yard scoring toss as the Seattle Seahawks built a commanding 17-3 halftime lead over the Miami Dolphins.
Continuing to stay hot after throwing for more than 300 yards against the Patriots last week, Smith came out hot once again, completing 14 out of 18 passes for 200 yards and averaging a gaudy 11.1 yards per attempt, orchestrating a trio of scoring drives. Taking to the air for several explosives in the half, five of his completions went for at least 16 yards, including connecting with Metcalf and Tyler Lockett twice a piece on those throws.
Emerging as the star of the half, Metcalf's first reception of the game may have been his most impressive, as he towered over Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller to high point a contested throw along the sideline from Smith. Managing to get both feet down inbounds, he plucked the ball away from the defender in mid air, reeling in a 22-yard catch that set up a four-yard touchdown run by Zach Charbonnet.
Unfortunately, Seattle gifted Miami with incredible field position on its next drive with a head-scratching play call in the shadow of its own goal post. Facing 3rd and 15 from their own six-yard line, Charbonnet motioned out of the backfield into an empty set and the Dolphins quickly collapsed the pocket on Smith, who tried to avoid a sack by dumping the ball off to his back, only for it to deflect off the receiver's hands and get picked off by cornerback Kader Kohou inside the Seahawks 10-yard line.
Luckily, the Seahawks' defense held firm, forcing the Dolphins to settle for a short Jason Sanders field goal that kept the lead at 10-3. Responding in the best way possible to his lone blemish of the half, Smith worked off his first read on the first play of the ensuing drive and launched a deep ball downfield to Metcalf, who had managed to sprint past cornerback Jalen Ramsey and both of the Dolphins safeties, hitting him in for a long touchdown despite the ball being slightly underthrown.
Seattle had a chance to add to its lead on the next possession, driving down to the Miami 36-yard line with a pair of first down passes to Noah Fant and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But a holding penalty against Anthony Bradford sent the team backwards and Jason Myers couldn't connect on a 53-yard field goal, keeping the lead at 14 points with nine minutes remaining in the half.
Defensively, the Seahawks took advantage of the absence of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, pummeling backup Skylar Thompson to the tune of three sacks and six quarterback hits. Doing the damage up front, Dre'Mont Jones forced a fumble on a strip sack, while Derick Hall got to the backup signal caller twice for sacks and Boye Mafe added one of his own.
Under constant duress, Thompson finished the half with only 79 passing yards on 16 pass attempts as the Dolphins failed to convert a single third down. Running back De'Von Achane couldn't get in a rhythm either, rushing just five times for 21 yards with the lack of plays.