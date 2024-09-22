5 Storylines to Watch in Seattle Seahawks Week 3 Game vs. Miami Dolphins
Coincidentally, the last time the Seattle Seahawks faced the Miami Dolphins was in 2020 — the last year they won three or more games to start a season. Seattle can move to 3-0 with a win on Sunday.
Miami is 1-1 after a lopsided loss to the Buffalo Bills, 31-10, that also resulted in the team losing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion. Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve, thrusting Skylar Thompson into a fill-in role versus the Seahawks.
Seattle got out of Foxborough in Week 2 with a narrow victory over the New England Patriots in overtime. Now the Seahawks are back home at Lumen Field. With kickoff looming at 1:05 p.m. PT, here are five storylines to watch in the Seahawks’ game against the Dolphins.
1. Seattle can’t allow Skylar Thompson to gain confidence.
With Tagovailoa on IR, Thompson will get the start versus the Seahawks. It will be just his third career start since being drafted by Miami in 2022. He’s 1-1 in those two games — both of which came during his rookie season. Thompson has completed 57 percent of his passes and thrown just one touchdown to three interceptions while also being sacked six times. This isn’t a proven backup by any means for Miami.
The Seahawks must capitalize on his inexperience and, perhaps, ineffectiveness. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel will be trying to make his job easy, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald must do the opposite via his defensive game plan — disrupt, pressure and fluster. If Thompson can get some easy yards early and string together completions, he could get into a rhythm. Any quarterback who has made it to the NFL could be dangerous when in rhythm.
2. Will the run game be more effective?
Zach Charbonnet was ineffective last week, but it wasn’t because he couldn’t find the rushing lanes. The rushing lanes didn’t exist. The Seahawks have to get some push up front and create space for Charbonnet, who will be the lone back once again with Kenneth Walker III sidelined. Any semblance of a run game would ease some pressure on Geno Smith and the passing game and would allow Ryan Grubb’s offense to function at a higher level. It’s what the unit needs to begin scoring 30 or more points.
Miami will be a tough task defensively, however. Bills running back James Cook picked up 78 yards on 11 carries, but much of that came on a 49-yard rush. It’s Miami’s linebackers — Jordyn Brooks and David Long Jr. — have been good against the rush. Seattle’s offensive line will dictate Charbonnet’s success once again.
3. Can Geno Smith keep rolling?
Smith is cooking. He might need to put together a four-course meal in this one if Charbonnet’s running lanes are limited. After throwing a career-high 33 completions last week, Smith must be on point once again. Smith is one of just three quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks yet to commit a turnover-worthy play, per Pro Football Focus. That trend must continue.
As a result, it could be another big day for the Seahawks’ pass-catchers. Expect DK Metcalf to match up with Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which could free things up for Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Miami’s opposite corner, Kendall Fuller, is solid in coverage as well, however. It won’t come easy.
4. Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane are the threats.
Seattle has one of the league’s top receiver corps, but Miami is in that upper echelon as well. It’s the speed that is the most dangerous, as Hill, Waddle and Achane all can outrun just about any defender on the field. McDaniel will try to get his playmakers in space, so Seattle has to rally to the football. Even with Thompson at the controls, the Seahawks have to be careful to not be beaten deep.
Expect creative designs that get those players the ball behind the line of scrimmage and allow them to do the rest — screens, sweeps, etc. That’s where the Seahawks will have to be especially disciplined.
5. How does the Seahawks’ run defense respond?
As an extension of the above point, Achane is difficult to defend. He has a similar big-play threat to Walker when the Seattle running back is healthy. After allowing 185 rush yards to the New England Patriots last week, Achane’s impact must be limited. Defensive linemen Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II and Johnathan Hankins must be ready to chase. Outside linebackers Boye Mafe, Dre’Mont Jones and Derick Hall must set the edge.
If Achane gets loose, Thompson will have the pressure lifted off him to be an effective passer. That would be the worst situation Seattle’s defense could get itself in, and it could open the door the make the game much closer than it should be.