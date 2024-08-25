Halftime Observations: Geno Smith Lights Out, Seahawks Race to 24-13 Lead vs. Browns
Making the most of his brief debut under center running Ryan Grubb's offense, Geno Smith orchestrated a lightning fast touchdown drive to give the Seattle Seahawks an early advantage as they lit up the scoreboard to take a 24-13 lead into the half in their preseason finale versus the Cleveland Browns.
After Seattle's starting defense forced a quick punt and rookie Dee Williams set up the offense with great starting field position on a 16-yard return, Smith's first throw sailed over the head of star receiver DK Metcalf on an out route, but the veteran quarterback quickly found his groove with a quick release and precise accuracy. On the very next snap, he lofted a perfect spiral to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a slot fade route, hitting the receiver in stride along the sideline for a 29-yard gain.
After escaping pressure to dump the ball off to Kenny McIntosh for a nine-yard gain, Smith hooked up with Smith-Njigba for another first down, this time firing a bullet on a slant for a seven-yard gain to move the chains. On the ensuing snap, he tossed up a jump ball for Metcalf, whose defender in coverage slipped up in the end zone, allowing him to reel in a 21-yard touchdown reception.
Not attempting a single run play on the scoring drive, Smith shook off the initial rust to complete four out of five passes for 62 yards as the Seahawks scored in less than two minutes against the Browns defense, which included a mix of projected starters and second stringers.
Not needing to see the starters anymore, Smith and company checked out after that possession, giving way to backups across the board on offense and defense.
Early in the second quarter, lightning struck again, this time coming courtesy of running back Kenny McIntosh. Exploding through a massive crease created by a kickout block by receiver Laviska Shenault and a key second level block by guard Christian Haynes, he finished off a 56-yard touchdown run by tossing safety Chase Williams aside with a stiff arm before coasting into the end zone to the delight of the Lumen Field crowd, extending Seattle's lead to 14-3.
The Browns answered quickly after McIntosh's touchdown with third-string quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson connecting with receiver Jamari Thrash for a 46-yard touchdown to trim the deficit back to four points. Thrash created separation against rookie cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, who didn't have safety help ready to pick up the receiver behind him.
Following a booming 58-yard field goal connection by Jason Myers, the Seahawks generated a quick defensive stop on four plays and receiver Dee Eskridge went to work with his own theatrics as a punt returner. Initially looking pinned along the left sideline, he managed to sneak out of traffic and accelerated across the field, turning on the jets and racing behind multiple blocks for a 79-yard touchdown to push the lead to 14 points.
Among other first half standouts for Seattle, veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed thwarted Cleveland's first possession with a third down sack on quarterback Jameis Winston. On the next possession, after giving up a few third down conversions, the defense put up a brick wall in the red zone, forcing a fourth down incompletion by Winston to send the Browns away with no points.
Rookie linebacker Tyrice Knight also continued a stellar first preseason for the Seahawks, tallying three tackles, including stuffing a screen for a one-yard gain, while fellow linebacker Jon Rhattigan produced a pass breakup in coverage and cornerback D.J. James registered four tackles and a sack in a nice bounce back half after struggling last week against the Titans.