Seattle Seahawks Inactives: Jerome Baker Out vs. Miami Dolphins
While he hoped to turn the corner and face his former team, the Seattle Seahawks will be without veteran linebacker Jerome Baker against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as he continues to nurse a lingering hamstring injury.
Dealing with soft tissue issues since early in training camp, Baker missed the entire preseason before returning to action in time for Week 1. He produced five tackles and a fumble recovery in a season-opening win over the Broncos, only to exit in the first quarter of last week's win over the Patriots after reaggravating his hamstring injury.
Without Baker available, the Seahawks will plug rookie Tyrice Knight into the lineup at weakside linebacker to make his first career NFL start alongside veteran Tyrel Dodson. Second-year defenders Drake Thomas and Patrick O'Connell, who was elevated from the practice squad, will be available as reserves behind them.
As expected, Seattle will not have starting running back Ken Walker III for a second straight week due to an oblique injury. Listed as doubtful on Friday, he partook in a pre-game workout running on the field, but ultimately, he wasn't quite ready to return to the field and will be replaced by Zach Charbonnet in the lineup against Miami.
Along with Uchenna Nwosu missing a third straight game with a sprained knee, the Seahawks deactivated center Olu Oluwatimi for a second straight week as a healthy scratch, instead going with undrafted rookie Jalen Sundell as the primary backup for starter Connor Williams. Rookie tackle Mike Jerrell and guard Sataoa Laumea will have to wait at least one more week to make their NFL debuts, as they will be inactive for a third straight game.
On defense, after suiting up last week, Myles Adams will be held out as a healthy scratch as well with the Seahawks promoting edge Tyus Bowser from the practice squad as injury insurance behind Boye Mafe and Derick Hall. Both Mafe and Hall entered Sunday as questionable to play with knee and hip injuries respectively, but they will each dress to face the Dolphins and could be on pitch counts.