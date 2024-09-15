Seattle Seahawks Inactives: Ken Walker III Officially Out at New England Patriots
As expected after being listed as doubtful on Friday's final injury report, the Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Ken Walker III and right tackle George Fant for their Week 2 road matchup against the New England Patriots.
Walker starred in Seattle's season-opening win over Denver last weekend, rushing for 102 yards on 20 carries with a 23-yard touchdown run. However, he didn't play on the team's final offensive drive due to an oblique injury and after not practicing at all this week, the team will turn to Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh to replace him on Sunday. Undrafted rookie George Holani will also be available after being elevated from the practice squad.
Quickly ruled out in the first quarter last week with a knee injury, like Walker, Fant did not practice this week and his chances of suiting up in Foxboro seemed slim to none. With him officially being out, Stone Forsythe will make his first start of the season in his absence and McClendon Curtis will serve as the backup as a practice squad elevation this week instead of rookie Mike Jerrell, who will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.
Among Seattle's other notable inactives, veteran edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu was confirmed as out on Wednesday by coach Mike Macdonald as he continues to rehab a sprained knee. Tight end Pharaoh Brown won't play against his former team either, as a lingering foot injury will keep him out of action for a second straight game.
Along the offensive line, in a bit of a surprise, the Seahawks made second-year center Olu Oluwatimi a healthy scratch, meaning undrafted rookie Jalen Sundell will serve as the backup for starter Connor Williams instead. With Oluwatimi not being on the injury report, this would seem to indicate that the rookie has leapfrogged over the former fifth-round pick out of Michigan.
In the good news department, Seattle will have both of its starting linebackers available after Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker received questionable designations on Friday with shoulder and hamstring injuries respectively. Both players will start against New England with rookie Tyrice Knight and second-year defender Drake Thomas as backups behind them.