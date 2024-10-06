Seattle Seahawks LB Boye Mafe Among Inactives vs. New York Giants
After being listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, the Seattle Seahawks will be without edge rusher Boye Mafe for a second straight game when they face the New York Giants in Week 5.
During overtime against the Patriots in Week 2, Mafe exited with a bruised knee on what initially looked to be a non-contact injury, but he was able to play the following week in a home win over the Dolphins. However, per coach Mike Macdonald, he aggravated the injury during that contest, leading to him sitting out a 42-29 loss to the Lions last Monday night.
With a key NFC West matchup against San Francisco looming on Thursday night, Seattle decided to give Mafe a little longer recovery window with hopes he will be able to play in that crucial prime time contest.
Fortunately for the Seahawks, the decision to rest Mafe has been made a bit easier by the return of veteran Uchenna Nwosu, who will make his 2024 debut after missing the first four games of the season with a sprained knee suffered in the preseason finale. He will make the start across from either Derick Hall or Dre'Mont Jones, providing a spark to offset Mafe's absence.
Finally back in action after an extensive time on the shelf, Nwosu will return to the field against an opponent he has previously dominated in New York, producing two of his four multi-sack games in his career against them in the past two seasons.
Among Seattle's other inactives, as declared on Friday, the team will be without rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, who will miss a second straight game with a hamstring injury. With him sidelined, veteran Myles Adams will be active for a second straight week and should see plenty of snaps rotating in at 3-tech defensive tackle.
Along the offensive line, second-year center Olu Oluwatimi will be a healthy scratch for the third time in the past four games with undrafted rookie Jalen Sundell receiving the nod to backup Connor Williams instead. Rookie tackle Mike Jerrell and guard Sataoa Laumea will have to wait at least one more week to suit up on game day for the first time as well and will be healthy scratches for the fifth time in five games.