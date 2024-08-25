Stock Watch: Which Seattle Seahawks are Trending Up, Down After Preseason Finale?
After a narrow defeat last week, the Seattle Seahawks won their lone home preseason game, 37-33, over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night at Lumen Field to close out the exhibition season.
It was by far the highest-scoring game of the preseason for Seattle, as the team combined to score 31 points in its first two games. The tone was set by the Seahawks’ offensive and defensive starters, who surrendered zero points and put up seven on a five-play, 62-yard touchdown drive to open the game.
Here are three Seahawks players whose stock is rising after the preseason finale, and three players whose stock is falling. (Starters are not included — otherwise Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jarran Reed would be represented.)
Three Up
WR Cody White
Cody White’s only highlight of the night didn’t even count, but it was a big one. White had a 73-yard touchdown reception negated by a holding penalty on guard Christian Haynes early in the second quarter — displaying excellent use of his hands to create just enough separation from the Browns cornerback to haul in a perfect throw from quarterback Sam Howell.
White had just one catch for 11 yards the rest of the way, but his nullified play was too impressive for him to not land on this list. The competition for Seattle’s sixth wide receiver spot continues to heat up instead of final cutdowns on Tuesday. Whether he makes Seattle’s 53-man roster or not, White will have a job this season.
EDGE Jamie Sheriff
Ever since undrafted rookie edge rusher Jamie Sheriff showed up as a late add to the Seahawks 90-man roster in early August, all he’s done is increase his stock. Sheriff had four tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hits on the night — solidifying himself in the conversation for a 53-man roster spot.
Seattle shipped fifth-year edge rusher Darrell Taylor to the Chicago Bears on Friday, leaving the Seahawks with just four roster locks at outside linebacker. Sheriff could be a fifth add there, or Seattle could risk cutting him and trying to bring him back on the practice squad. Regardless, Sheriff should be sticking around in some capacity with the team. He’s shown too much upside.
WR/KR Dee Eskridge
While Dee Eskridge’s fate had previously seemed sealed, he re-opened the conversation about a potential roster spot on Saturday. Eskridge scored on a cross-field 79-yard punt return late in the second quarter and finished the game with three receptions for 19 yards on offense.
The much-maligned former second-round pick has hardly produced in his first three seasons in Seattle, and his only preseason production before Saturday was a 22-yard jet sweep rush in Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, Eskridge has at least provided something for Macdonald and his staff to think about in a loaded wide receiver room.
Three Down
S Coby Bryant
Coby Bryant finished with four total tackles, but there were multiple poor plays in coverage by the third-year cornerback-turned-safety that hurt the Seahawks on defense.
The lowlight was Bryant biting Into shallow coverage as the deep safety early in the second quarter, allowing Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to connect with Jamari Thrash for a 46-yard touchdown. Bryant left rookie cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett one-on-one against Thrash with no help over the top.
Bryant has been good in the preseason thus far, so it’s unlikely one bad night is enough to cost him his roster spot. But the competition between him and undrafted rookie Ty Okada (four tackles) may be closer than most think heading into final cuts.
TE AJ Barner
Fourth-round rookie AJ Barner hasn’t necessarily been bad in the preseason, but he hasn’t shown much to get excited about. He has flashed his blocking ability at the line of scrimmage but dropped his only target versus the Browns and has just one catch for 17 yards in the preseason.
Barner isn’t at risk of being cut as a mid-round pick, but it’s unlikely he will play much of a role for Seattle in the regular season unless injuries mount during the campaign. Macdonald and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb may feel differently, of course, but he’s looking like a player that will take some time to develop.
S Marquise Blair
It was easy to root for Marquise Blair after originally being a second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2019. However, it doesn’t seem like he put enough on tape in the preseason to stick around on Seattle’s initial roster or practice squad.
Blair played almost the entire second half and finished with three tackles, but two came near the very end of the game. He simply hasn’t made his presence felt after once being a rising enforcer in Seattle’s secondary before a devastating knee injury during the 2020 season. Blair is here less for making blatant mistakes and more for not making enough of an impact to enter the safety competition.