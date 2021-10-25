    • October 25, 2021
    Keys to a Seahawks Victory Over Saints On Monday Night Football

    Losing four of their past five games, the Seahawks will look to get back to their winning ways at home against a well-rested Saints squad in a game with plenty at stake for both teams. What must Seattle do to pick up a signature home win?
    Looking to snap a two-game losing streak, the Seahawks will return home to face the Saints at Lumen Field on Monday Night Football.

    Sitting in last place in the NFC West and desperate for a win, what must Seattle accomplish to beat New Orleans in prime time and climb back into wild card contention? Reporter Corbin Smith and Nick Lee examine several keys to a Seahawks victory, including slowing down dangerous dual threat running back Alvin Kamara and the challenging task trying to establish the run against the No. 2 rushing defense in the NFL.

    Watch the entire discussion in the video above.

