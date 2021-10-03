Seahawks at 49ers Week 4 Predictions

The Seahawks head down to Santa Clara, California to begin intra-divisional play with a matchup against the rival 49ers. Will they be able to stave off a disastrous 1-3 start to the year? The Seahawk Maven staff makes their picks.

The Seahawks and 49ers have had some epic battles in the Russell Wilson era. Now, Wilson and his team face their biggest rival for the 20th time in the quarterback's storied career, hoping to avoid going 1-3 for the first time since 2011.

Wilson has never lost three games in a row and is still looking for his 100th career win overall. Will he finally be able to reach the century mark? Or will the Seahawks' woes of the past two weeks follow them to Levi's Stadium? The Seahawk Maven staff makes their picks.

Corbin Smith: 49ers 24, Seahawks 21

Coming off an ugly second half display in Minnesota, the Seahawks have vowed to turn things around starting this week. It's possible that could happen on Sunday, but the 49ers are a well-coached team that will have a game plan in place to attack a defense dealing with a plethora of issues. Russell Wilson and his receiving corps will have a significant talent advantage against an injury-riddled secondary if the quarterback has time to throw. But without starting right tackle Brandon Shell, that may be a tall task keeping Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and Dee Ford out of the backfield. In a year where several streaks have already been broken, another one falls with Wilson's squad losing a third consecutive game for the first time in his career.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Throughout this week, the Seahawks have promised change. But while I do believe they will eventually correct course, I'm not sure six days is enough time to wash away the severe dysfunction they endured in Minneapolis last Sunday. Against a good—albeit banged-up—49ers team, they won't be afforded the opportunity to learn and adapt on the fly. I just don't see how this team plays a complete game after what we've seen so far, particularly in the last two weeks. San Francisco's offense is tailored to exposing Seattle's biggest weaknesses on defense and, despite missing three starting cornerbacks, its defense is talented enough to limit Russell Wilson and company. I expect the game to be close, but it will ultimately play out in similar fashion to the Titans and Vikings games, with the 49ers winning the time of possession battle with ease.

Colby Patnode: Seahawks 24, 49ers 20

The Seahawks enter Week 4 in search of an identity. The offense has been anemic in the second half of games; they aren’t particularly proficient at running the ball. The defense has been an absolute disaster the last six quarters. Players are pointing fingers at coaches, while coaches are pointing back. And now they head on the road to play the rival 49ers, who face none of these issues. And yet, I still believe in this team… for now. Seahawks get the win, 24-20 with Wilson leading a game winning two-minute drive in the fourth quarter.

Nick Lee, 49ers 30, Seahawks 27

I’m hoping this is a reverse-jinx for the Seahawks. This defense is a mess. The offense gets easily sleepy. Is there a worse possible opposing coach they could be playing this week than Kyle Shanahan? He certainly will look to turn any hole on Seattle’s defense into a gaping wound. Russell Wilson will need to be Superman and a half to cover up the weaknesses Seattle showed last week. The only hope is that they fixed things in practice and play motivated to avoid a dreaded 1-3 start. Unfortunately, the cards are stacked against them playing their NFC West opener on the road.

2021 Prediction Standings

Lee 2-1

Gonzalez 1-2

Smith 1-2

Patnode 1-2