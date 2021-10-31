Seahawks vs. Jaguars Week 8 Predictions

Losers of three straight, the 2-5 Seahawks are still looking for their first home win of the year. Will they finally get it against a 1-5 Jaguars team coming off their first victory in 20 games? The Seahawk Maven staff makes their picks.

Sitting at a record of 2-5, the Seahawks have had a horrifying start to their 2021 campaign. But on Halloween day, they'll look to change their fortunes and snap their three-game losing streak with their first home win of the year.

Will the 1-5 Jaguars be the treat the Seahawks have been craving for? Or will former Seattle offensive coordinators Brian Schottenheimer and Darrell Bevell help Jacksonville play a trick on Pete Carroll and company? Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee make their picks.

Corbin Smith: Jaguars 24, Seahawks 20

On paper, aside from the quarterback position, Seattle has more talent overall than Jacksonville. But not having Russell Wilson for this game against a hungry, young team coming off its first win in over a year and a bye week doesn't seem like a good omen. A strong argument can be made rookie Trevor Lawrence is better than the last two quarterbacks the Seahawks lost to and James Robinson will undoubtedly be a handful out of the backfield as a runner and receiver, while Josh Allen has the talent off the edge to make life miserable for Geno Smith. Expect Seattle to find the end zone twice, but as has been the case for the last couple weeks, it won't be quite enough without Wilson orchestrating the ship and a still vulnerable defense.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Seahawks 23, Jaguars 16

With Russell Wilson potentially waiting on the other side of their upcoming bye week, the Seahawks have to find a way back into the win column this afternoon. The Jaguars finally won their first game in 20 tries two weeks ago, but their season continues to be overshadowed by the off-the-field actions of their head coach and a disappointing start to No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence's professional career. This could be a much-needed gift that's fallen right into Seattle's collective laps, as long the team avoids the mental mistakes that plagued it on Monday night. Assuming that's the case, and Pete Carroll's crew plays a much cleaner game, Geno Smith will finally get his first win in a Seahawks uniform as DK Metcalf explodes for two touchdowns and 100-plus yards receiving.

Colby Patnode: Seahawks 17, Jaguars 14

The buzz around the Seahawks has never been lower. The team has lost three in a row and five of its last six. The offense has stagnated without Russell Wilson and is desperate for a win before the bye week. Ordinarily, facing the Jaguars would be a great confidence booster. But it’s hard to imagine this offense beating anybody. The defense is at least playing well enough to keep them in the game and the young Jaguars could very well beat themselves. Seattle needs to be more aggressive in its game plan to force Jacksonville into mistakes. I think that will be the case.

Nick Lee: Seahawks 23, Jaguars 17

It’s time. It’s time for the Seahawks to end their three-game losing streak—to finally get a win at home, and still have even the slightest pulse for a playoff run. The Jaguars are the perfect team to do this against. They are 31st in pass defense with a rookie quarterback that has more interceptions than games played. Seattle should be able to run the ball and pass to score enough points.

2021 Prediction Standings

Lee 5-2

Gonzalez 4-3

Patnode 3-4

Smith 2-5

