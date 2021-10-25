Seahawks vs. Saints Week 7 Predictions

On a potentially stormy night in Seattle, Geno Smith and the Seahawks will look to get back on track against Jameis Winston and the Saints. Will they find success? The Seahawk Maven staff makes their picks.

The Seahawks have their backs against the wall, heading into tonight's game against the Saints at a record of 2-4 and in desperate need of returning to the win column. But in order to do so, they'll have to overcome Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and a reinforced, high-powered New Orleans defense under the prime time lights of Monday Night Football.

Will they finally win their first home game with fans in attendance since December of 2019? Or will their playoff aspirations be all but evaporated by night's end?

Corbin Smith: Seahawks 23, Saints 20

Facing the NFL's No. 2 scoring defense without Russell Wilson or Chris Carson, the Seahawks understandably will enter this game as heavy underdogs. Everything seems to be stacked against them squaring off against a Saints squad coming off a bye with reinforcements coming on both sides of the ball. They couldn't stop Alvin Kamara the last time these two teams met at Lumen Field and if storms occur as forecasted, tackling him will be an even greater challenge. But inclement weather could actually be beneficial for Seattle too, particularly after the team found its groove running the ball in the second half in Pittsburgh last weekend. Complemented by the ground game and a Marquise Blair interception, Geno Smith throws a pair of touchdowns to Gerald Everett and Jason Myers nails a trio of field goals to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 3-4 on the season.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Saints 30, Seahawks 17

The Seahawks have proved capable of being competitive in the absence of Russell Wilson, but I'm not sure just how sustainable that is. Geno Smith is bound for an extended rough stretch at some point, and against one of the best defenses in the NFL, that time could be now. Pair that with the firepower the Saints have on offense and you have a tailor-made recipe to exploit some of the Seahawks' biggest weaknesses. Expect New Orleans to jump out to an early lead and control the time of possession game on the back of Alvin Kamara.

Colby Patnode: Seahawks 20, Saints 19

The Seahawks face a crucial, near must-win game in what promises to be a wet and sloppy affair against the Saints. A win against New Orleans would give Seattle a reasonable chance to get to .500 before its Week 9 bye and keep them afloat in the wild-card race. The offense found its run game last week, and will need it again tonight against a Saints defense that will return key players from injury. The x-factor is Jameis Winston, whose ball security will be tested. In a sloppy game, I’m taking the Seahawks to find a way to win.

2021 Prediction Standings

Lee 4-2

Patnode 3-3

Gonzalez 3-3

Smith 2-4

