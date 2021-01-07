Analysis: Why Tight Ends Could Be Crucial for Seahawks to Advance Past Rams

When Seattle tangles with Los Angeles in Saturday's Wild Card round, all eyes with be on DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett matched up against Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams. But for the Seahawks to keep their season alive, tight ends will need to step up as they did in a Week 16 victory against their division rivals.

During their first two matchups against the Rams during the regular season, the Seahawks were held to two of their three lowest scoring games in 2020, including losing a 23-16 contest in Los Angeles in Week 10.

Struggling mightily in that first matchup, Russell Wilson threw a pair of critical interceptions and also lost a fumble. His top receiver, DK Metcalf, was limited to two receptions for 28 yards and was only targeted four times the entire game while primarily being covered by All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Tyler Lockett was a bit more productive, catching five passes for 66 yards, but he too was kept out of the end zone by one of the NFL's best defenses.

Two weeks ago, the Seahawks enacted a bit of revenge, capturing an NFC West title in a 20-9 win over their division rivals at Lumen Field. Still, Wilson and the offense didn't light the world on fire, and while Metcalf and Lockett were a bit more productive than the first matchup, secondary receivers proved to be the difference in a low-scoring defensive slugfest.

Specifically, with Metcalf and Lockett battling against Ramsey and emerging star cornerback Darious Williams on the outside, Seattle's tight ends came through in the passing game. Though their overall stats weren't gaudy by any means, the trio of Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, and Jacob Hollister combined to snag five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown while also pitching in as blockers in pass protection.

"We don't force those things, but they're built into the progressions," offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said on Wednesday. "We know that those guys are going to have their opportunities. They get singled a little bit more than the receivers do at times. There's different double teams and things these guys do a nice job of, so we obviously feel good about when they get their opportunities, they get the one-on-ones - which they get quite a bit of - they have to make the plays."

With the Seahawks nursing a four-point lead and facing third down in the red zone late in the fourth quarter, that's exactly what Hollister did.

From an empty set on 3rd and 4, Wilson motioned Hollister into the left slot and took the snap with six Rams defenders coming on the rush. On the outside, rookie receiver Freddie Swain set a pick by running a post into Williams, while Hollister took a few steps downfield before breaking outside on a wheel route. Isolated against safety Jordan Fuller, the rookie defender was slow to react, allowing the fourth-year tight end to get several steps on him.

Before even setting his feet at the end of his three-step drop, Wilson was already lofting the football towards the end zone, connecting with Hollister for a game-sealing 13-yard score to push Seattle's advantage to 11 points with less than three minutes remaining on the clock. Moments later, after the defense came through with a key stop, Wilson took a knee and the division title celebration commenced.

It was quite a turn of events for Hollister, who came open on a similar route late in the first half but was noticeably impeded by a defender as he approached the sidelines. While the contact may have messed up timing on the route, Wilson overthrew the tight end by a country mile and the Seahawks had to settle for a Jason Myers field goal a few plays later.

Heading into a win or go home grudge match this weekend, most of the attention will understandably be directed towards Metcalf and Lockett dueling against Ramsey and Williams. As has been the case all year, those two receivers will be critical to Seattle's offensive success and they will have to win some one-on-one battles for the team to secure a playoff victory.

But the value of Olsen, Dissly, and Hollister can't be understated in this rematch, especially given the talent the Rams have on the outside in their secondary. Though Schottenheimer doesn't use the term "security blanket," they could provide just that for Wilson, who will once again have limited time to work in the pocket with future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald and other talented rushers coming after him.

With those three players likely to see one-on-one matchups working against linebackers, if Wilson needs to unload the football quickly with the rush bearing down on him, making quick throws to those tight ends could make all the difference when it comes to avoiding falling behind the sticks and extending drives.

Just as they were two weeks ago, especially with Olsen being further removed from a fascia tear that cost him four games, the group should be a significant factor in helping the Seahawks advance to the Divisional Round. While Schottenheimer couldn't tell you how many catches they will contribute on a week-to-week basis, he has the utmost confidence in them producing whenever Wilson targets them this weekend.

"They're a big part of what we're trying to do all the time. But again, one ball, you never know where it's going to get spread around [to]. But they will capitalize when given those opportunities."