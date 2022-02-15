Designing a Defensive Blueprint for Seahawks' 2022 Super Bowl Run

Since Frank Clark departed in a blockbuster trade to the Chiefs in 2018, the Seahawks have struggled to consistently harass opposing quarterbacks and have played musical chairs at the defensive end spots. First, they traded a third-round pick to the Texans to acquire Jadeveon Clowney in a deal that wound up being a one-year rental. Then they drafted Taylor in the second round in 2020, only for him to miss his entire rookie season recovering from leg surgery, necessitating a midseason trade for Dunlap in the first place.

While Dunlap's arrival spearheaded a remarkable turnaround in the second half of the 2020 season and Seattle finished first in the league in sacks from Week 9 on, those improvements didn't continue into 2021. Thanks in large part to a first half drought from Dunlap, per Pro Football Reference, the team finished tied for 22nd in the NFL in sacks (34) and 26th overall in pressure percentage (22.1 percent). According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor produced the most individual quarterback pressures on the team (36), which ranked 77th in the NFL. That's not going to cut it.

After watching defensive line play once again rule the day in Super Bowl LVI, the Seahawks need to be aggressive and eager to open up the checkbook to ensure they add a premier edge rushing talent to their defense. If general manager John Schneider bucks past trends of being frugal in free agency, he could make a run at two-time All-Pro Chandler Jones or three-time All-Pro Von Miller next month. It's also possible a player such as Vikings star Danielle Hunter could hit the market as a cap casualty between now and then.

If Seattle can't find a way to land one of the aforementioned big name rushers, other quality options could be available at reasonable prices to improve the unit. Among those who may interest the Seahawks, Emmanuel Ogbah enjoyed a breakout year with 9.0 sacks and 61 pressures for the Dolphins in 2021. Just 28 years old, his best football may yet be ahead of him. The same could be said for Charles Harris, a former first-round pick who found his groove with the Lions last season after a tough start to his career. Haasan Reddick may be on the radar as well after posting his second straight double-digit sack season.

But ultimately, after going going the cheap route preferring quantity over quality too often at a critical position, Schneider needs to swing for the fences aiming to make a splash addressing one of Seattle's most pressing needs. While Jones and Miller are both north of 30 years old and Hunter has had injury issues, all three remain outstanding pass rushers capable of wrecking opposing game plans through their disruptive tendencies while creating opportunities for the rest of their defensive line cohorts in the process. Landing one of those talents would be a game changer for the rest of the unit.