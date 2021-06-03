Post-Draft Seahawks Positional Overview: Tight Ends

With free agency mostly wrapped up and the draft in the rear-view mirror, the Seahawks have assembled a 90-man roster and transitioned into their offseason program. Though more moves will be made in coming weeks as they continue to shuffle their roster, the vast majority of players currently under contract will be with the team when training camp opens in late July.

As Seattle ramps up preparations for a new season, the team will head towards camp with a new-look tight end group headlined by free agent signee Gerald Everett. Which players will fill out the depth chart behind him and could a surprise emerge to steal a roster spot?

Projected Starter: Gerald Everett

Reuniting with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who coached him during each of his first four NFL seasons with the Rams, Everett will finally have a chance to be the No. 1 tight end after being overshadowed by Tyler Higbee. The former second-round pick has gradually improved as a blocker, but his greatest assets to Seattle's offense will be his ability to stretch the field as a receiver and create yardage after the catch. A plus-athlete, Everett can line up as an in-line tight end, run routes from the slot, and also play out of the backfield as an H-back, providing much-needed formational versatility in Waldron's scheme. Only 27 years old, he will be looking to post a breakout year before hitting free agency again next March.

Reserves: Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, Tyler Mabry, Nick Guggemos, Cam Sutton

After two severe injuries cost him 22 games in his first two seasons, while he wasn't as effective as a receiver, Dissly played all 16 games for the first time in his career in 2020. More than a year removed from an Achilles tear, he will be looking to play a bigger role in the passing game after posting only 251 receiving yards a year ago. The 6-foot-7 Parkinson will aim to bounce back from his own injury issues after missing the first half of this rookie season recovering from a broken foot. He only played 51 offensive snaps in six games, catching two passes for 16 yards, but figures to see an expanded role this year, particularly in the red zone. Mabry spent the entirety of his rookie season on the practice squad, while Sutton spent training camp with the Panthers last August. Guggemos hasn't played football since 2018, but after turning heads at his pro day in Minnesota, the Seahawks decided to take a flier on the uber-athletic prospect.

Wild Card: Mabry

If there's a player on the depth chart who stands to gain the most from Olsen and Hollister departing, Mabry should be the front-runner. A relative unknown when camp opened last August, the former Maryland standout performed well on the practice field and during scrimmages, even drawing unprompted compliments from Olsen during a press conference. As he displayed throughout his first NFL training camp, Mabry can not only block as a traditional in-line Y-tight end, but he also can line up or motion into the backfield as a fullback, where he can be a lead blocker in the run game or provide a reliable check down receiving option. He also offers untapped athletic ability, as he illustrated catching several passes down the seam and hurdling over Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs in a mock scrimmage.

Who Makes 53?

There shouldn't be much drama figuring out which tight ends make Seattle's final roster. Barring injury, the trio of Everett, Dissly, and Parkinson should all be in uniform for the season opener against the Colts on September 12, with each player offering different strengths to Waldron's offense. What will be interesting, however, is whether or not the Seahawks decide to keep Mabry as a fourth tight end. If he's able to build off his stellar camp last fall and plays well during preseason games, the team may be inclined to keep him around due to his versatility and ability to play special teams. Choosing not to do so could be risky, as another team may pluck him off waivers before he can be re-signed to the practice squad. As for Guggemos and Sutton, neither player figures to be in the mix for a roster spot, but if either exceed expectations, joining the practice squad isn't out of the question.