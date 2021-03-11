Prediction: Where Do Seahawks' Offensive Free Agents Land?

Playing the role of fortune teller, Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez predict where each of Seattle's nine offensive free agents will land during the 2021 offseason. Which players will be re-signed and which ones will depart?

When the NFL ushers in a new league year on March 17, the Seahawks will face a number of difficult roster decisions, including figuring out which of their own free agents they intend to re-sign with limited cap space at their disposal.

With less than a week until free agency officially kicks off, which of Seattle's nine offensive free agents will return to the team? And which ones will depart to play elsewhere? Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez dish out predictions for where each player will land in coming weeks.

Chris Carson

Though his overall production dropped substantially due to injuries and a diminished workload impacted by the Seahawks leaning more heavily on the passing game, Carson still ran with reckless abandon between the tackles and made the most of his opportunities while only fumbling one time all season. Though limited to 681 rushing yards on just 141 carries in 12 starts, he averaged a career-best 4.8 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns on the ground. Where Carson arguably made his greatest impact was as a receiver, finishing third on the team with 37 receptions and catching a career-high four touchdowns out of the backfield. Having rushed for over 1,000 yards in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he should be one of the top backs on the market.

Prediction: Signs three-year, $26.5 million contract with Steelers

David Moore

After agreeing to a restructured contract, Moore remained on Seattle's 53-man roster out of training camp and made several splashy plays during the first four weeks of the season, including two highlight reel-worthy touchdown receptions in wins over the Patriots and Dolphins. In the first nine games, he had 20 receptions for 316 yards and had posted a 76.9 percent catch rate, well above his career average. But from Week 10 on, as Seattle's offense sputtered down the stretch, the former East Central University standout barely exceeded 100 receiving yards over the final seven regular season games and had five games with 10 or less receiving yards. Despite the underwhelming finish, he still wrapped up the season with career-highs in receptions (35) and touchdowns (6). Anyone who signs him could land a diamond in the rough if he can find consistency in his game.

Prediction: Signs three-year, $10.5 million contract with Washington

Ethan Pocic

Entering training camp as a bit of an afterthought after missing 18 games due to injury in the previous two seasons, Pocic entered training camp as the starter at center and beat out B.J. Finney to win the job. He wound up starting in 15 of Seattle's 17 games, including in the wild card round against the Los Angeles Rams, playing a career-high 932 snaps. He did miss two games in the middle of the season recovering from a concussion, but otherwise, he enjoyed the healthiest season of his career. Still a young player with room to grow, his ability to play center, guard, and even tackle should draw interest from several teams.

Prediction: Signs one-year, $3.5 million contract with Chiefs

Jacob Hollister

Despite finishing third on the Seahawks in receptions and receiving yardage in 2019, the arrival of Olsen and return of Will Dissly from injury cut down on Hollister's snaps significantly early in the 2020 campaign. He played 14 or less offensive snaps in Seattle's first five regular season games, catching just five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. As the season progressed, however, he consistently logged more playing time and played at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the final seven games, including the postseason. In his final nine regular season games, he caught 19 passes for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns. A versatile “move” tight end who lacks the size to make much of an impact as a blocker, Hollister would be an asset for teams that run a spread-oriented scheme.

Prediction: Signs three-year, $13.5 million contract with Jaguars

Carlos Hyde

With Rashaad Penny in the middle of a long rehab from a torn ACL, Seattle signed Hyde to a one-year contract in May, planning on pairing him with Chris Carson to give the team a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield. He opened the season with a slow start, rushing for just 57 yards as the Seahawks started 3-0, and then he missed five of the next six games due to injury. Upon his return to the lineup, he enjoyed his best game of the season in a 28-21 win over the Cardinals, rushing for a season-high 79 yards and a touchdown. He only eclipsed 50 rushing yards twice over the final six games and wrapped up the season with just 356 rushing yards on 81 carries, the second-lowest total of his career. Injuries and age are concerns, but he could latch on somewhere later in free agency as a reliable veteran reserve.

Prediction: Signs one-year, $2 million contract with Patriots

Cedric Ogbuehi

Saddled by a pectoral injury in training camp after signing a one-year deal back in March, Ogbuehi missed Seattle's first three regular season games before making his debut in a reserve role against Miami in Week 4. He played a grand total of 14 offensive snaps through the first nine games before replacing an injured Shell against the Cardinals in Week 11. As Shell continued to nurse a high ankle sprain, the former first-round pick out of Texas A&M started four of Seattle's final seven regular season games at right tackle and the team went 4-0 in those contests, including winning an NFC West title over the Rams in Week 16. He played well enough in limited action to maybe earn another starting shot somewhere, but likely will be viewed as a swing reserve tackle on the market.

Prediction: Signs one-year, $2.2 million contract with Seahawks

Phillip Dorsett

Signed to a one-year contract in March, Dorsett performed well during the first couple weeks of Seattle's training camp, looking every bit the part of a viable third receiving option behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Unfortunately, he aggravated a foot injury during the team's first mock scrimmage and despite numerous attempts to come back, he landed on injured reserve and eventually underwent surgery, missing the entire 2020 season. Boasting track speed and first-round pedigree, Dorsett’s athletic traits may still garner interest from several teams on a one-year flier.

Prediction: Signs one-year, $900,000 contract with Raiders

Nick Bellore

For a second straight season, Bellore was waived by the Seahawks coming out of training camp, but the team again re-signed him in a matter of days. He played only 35 total offense snaps for Seattle during the regular season, once again being used sparingly as a fullback in less than five percent of the team's offensive plays. However, the former linebacker thrived on kick and punt coverage, racking up nine tackles and recovering a fumble on special teams. As a result of this production, he earned his first Pro Bowl nod in his 10th NFL season. A great locker room guy to go with his versatility, it remains to be seen if he’s a scheme fit with new coordinator Shane Waldron and whether or not he will be retained.

Prediction: Signs one-year, $1.1 million contract with Seahawks

Geno Smith

Being a backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson is a fruitless job for the most part, but after beating out Anthony Gordon to retain the job, Smith actually got to see the field against the Jets in a 40-3 blowout win. In limited action, he completed four out of five passes for 33 yards. Offering past starting experience, there’s a strong chance he will be brought back on another one-year pact, especially considering Russell Wilson’s current situation.

Prediction: Signs one-year, $1.1 million contract with Seahawks