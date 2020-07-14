SeahawkMaven
Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 22-20

Corbin Smith

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

22. L.J. Collier, Defensive End, #95

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 291 pounds

2019 Stats: Three tackles in 11 games

Shining during his first offseason program, Collier seemed destined to see significant snaps as a rookie at the base defensive end position for Seattle. But in late July, he suffered a rare high ankle sprain during a scrimmage session that led to him missing the rest of camp and the entire preseason. Without those valuable reps, the first-round pick out of TCU was left to play catchup for the rest of the 2019 season at less than 100 percent and logged just 152 defensive snaps in 11 games. Struggling to etch out a role in the defensive line rotation, he was a healthy scratch for six games, including both of the Seahawks playoff contests in January.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: While some fans have already tried to place the bust label on Collier, the departure of Quinton Jefferson in free agency should provide him with a prime opportunity to silence critics in his second season. Along with competing for the starting role at the 5-tech end spot, he will also have a chance to make an impact reduced inside to defensive tackle on passing downs.

21. B.J. Finney, Center/Guard, #67

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 318 pounds

2019 Stats: Four starts in 16 games played with Steelers

Undrafted out of Kansas State in 2015, Finney signed with Pittsburgh and over five seasons with the organization, he evolved from a practice squad player into a capable NFL starter. He started 13 games from 2016 to 2019, performing at a high level filling in at both guard spots as well as center. Per Pro Football Focus, he was particularly effective in pass protection in a limited sample size, surrendering just two sacks in over 1,000 offensive snaps during that four-year span and earning an overall grade of 71 or higher twice. His reliability drew the respect of coaches and teammates alike, including starting center Maurkice Pouncey, who told reporters Finney "made a lot of money for himself" in two strong outings replacing the suspended Pro Bowler in the lineup.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Following the decision to release Justin Britt after the NFL draft in April, the 29-year old Finney will be the front-runner to replace him at the pivot position. Joey Hunt and Ethan Pocic present viable competition, but after biding his time as a reserve with the Steelers, he should earn his full-time starting gig with the Seahawks and may be an instant upgrade protecting Russell Wilson.

20. Poona Ford, Defensive Tackle, #97

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 310 pounds

2019 Stats: 32 tackles, five tackles for loss in 15 games

After playing his way into a rotational role late in his rookie season thanks to stellar play defending the run, Ford broke into the starting lineup for the first time last season. With Jarran Reed suspended for the first six games, he stepped up by producing 11 tackles and two tackles for loss while starting five games alongside veteran Al Woods during that span. Continuing to display elite quickness for a defender of his size and playing with a motor that constantly runs hot, he established new career-bests in tackles, tackles for loss, and quarterback hits, emerging as more of a pass rusher during the second half of the schedule.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: With a full year of starting experience under his belt, expectations will be heightened for Ford entering his third season and heading towards restricted free agency in 2021. Along with continuing to thrive against the run, if he fine tunes his counter moves and evolves into a more consistent pass rushing threat from the interior, he could take a major leap forward similar to the one Reed achieved in 2018.

