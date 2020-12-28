Report Card: Top 5 Performers in Seahawks 20-9 Win vs. Rams

Once again led by a surging defense, the Seahawks held the Rams out of the end zone as they secured their first NFC West title in four years. Reporter Corbin Smith hands out game grades following Seattle's 11-point victory at Lumen Field.

For the fifth time in the Pete Carroll era and the first time since 2016, the Seahawks locked up an NFC West title by outlasting the Rams 20-9 in a defensive slugfest at Lumen Field on Sunday.

After re-watching the game, which players stood out as the biggest stars in Seattle's division-clinching victory? Here are my top five grades from a Week 16 win along with other notable performances.

Jordyn Brooks

Overall Grade: 93.3 (Run Defense 95, Tackling 95, Coverage 90)

Three weeks ago against the Giants, Brooks had his first breakout performance with 11 combined tackles. But the first-round pick out of Texas Tech elevated his play to a whole other level against the Rams, registering a team-high eight tackles on just 28 defensive snaps. Three of those tackles game on a decisive goal line stand in the third quarter, including blowing up Malcolm Brown at the one-yard line on fourth down to create a monumental turnover. The rookie linebacker was all over the field defending the run and also excelled in coverage working against running backs and tight ends, yielding no receptions while being targeted just one time by Jared Goff.

Jamal Adams

Overall Grade: 87.0 (Run Defense 92, Tackling 78, Coverage 88, Pass Rush 90)

Adams didn't record a sack for the first time in five games and left a few tackles on the field, including allowing tight end Tyler Higbee to slip out of his grasp for a 22-yard gain. But the Pro Bowl safety was extremely disruptive in all facets, tying Brooks for a game-high eight tackles and making a game-changing stop to trip up Darrell Henderson at the two-yard line to set up Seattle's goal line stand. He also produced two quarterback pressures while coming on the blitz only three times in this game and also had a pass deflection breaking up a pass to Higbee down the seam. While he could have picked the pass off, he only allowed 12 yards on four receptions in coverage and made two key third down stops after the catch to force punts by Los Angeles.

Bryan Mone

Overall Grade: 85.0 (Run Defense 87, Pass Rush 83)

Returning from a lengthy stay on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, Mone logged 26 snaps and provided an element from the nose tackle role that Damon Harrison simply hadn't been providing the Seahawks. Along with holding his own in the trenches as an immovable object against the run, including driving a blocker into the backfield to allow Brooks to make a tackle for loss during the goal line stand, the 25-year old defensive tackle contributed as a pass rusher from the interior. In the first half alone, he registered three pressures and a quarterback hit against Goff to help Seattle limit Los Angeles to just six points.

DK Metcalf

Overall Grade: 83.5 (Receiving 88, Run Blocking 70)

Though Metcalf didn't generate any receptions of 20-plus yards while being pitted against star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the star second-year wideout came through with several clutch receptions. Just after the two minute warning in the second quarter, Russell Wilson connected with him on a dig route for a 17-yard gain to move the chains on 3rd and 6 and eventually set up a Jason Myers field goal to tie the game. In the second half, Metcalf made two critical third down receptions to move the chains, including bowling over linebacker Troy Reeder after catching a shallow crosser to power his way to a first down on Seattle's final touchdown drive. Moments later, Wilson found Jacob Hollister for a 13-yard score to seal the victory.

Benson Mayowa

Overall Grade: 83.5 (Run Defense 85, Pass Rush 82)

While Mayowa wasn't one of the two Seahawks to sack Jared Goff on the night, his stat line doesn't do his performance justice. Late in the first quarter, the veteran defensive end split through a combo block by Rams tight ends to corral Darrell Henderson for a two-yard loss. Throughout the afternoon, Mayowa consistently harassed Goff off the edge, generating six quarterback pressures and two hits while setting up teammates for opportunities. Late in the fourth quarter, he made arguably his biggest play, ripping inside past tackle Joe Noteboom on a 3rd and 10 pass rush and forcing Goff into the waiting hands of Jarran Reed for his second sack of the game.

Other Notable Performances

Scoring just 20 points, few players stood out for Seattle offensively in this contest. With that said, Wilson turned in a strong second half performance completing 10 out of 14 passes for 141 yards and engineering two touchdown scoring drives. While the star quarterback missed on a few throws in the first half, he earned a respectable 78.0 grade. At the running back spot, Carlos Hyde performed well in limited opportunities, earning a 77.5 overall grade due to stellar play in pass protection and a clutch 18-yard reception early in the third quarter. David Moore made the most of his lone target for a 45-yard reception, earning a 77.0 overall grade. Up front, Cedric Ogbuehi (75.5 overall grade) turned in another steady effort replacing Brandon Shell, receiving a 79 run blocking grade while surrendering three pressures in pass protection against a very good Rams defensive line. On the flip side, Jordan Simmons endured a brutal game working against the likes of Aaron Donald and Sebastian Joseph-Day, yielding six pressures and a pair of sacks for a 45.0 overall grade.

Several defensive players narrowly missed out on cracking the top five after preventing the Rams from finding the end zone. Continuing to show why he was worthy of Pro Bowl recognition, Quandre Diggs picked off his fifth pass of the season and allowed just one reception on three targets for eight yards. Adding seven tackles to his performance, he earned an 82.0 overall score. Up front, Jarran Reed racked up six quarterback pressures and a pair of sacks to receive an 88 pass rushing grade and an 81.0 overall mark. While he was aided by inaccurate passes by Goff at times, cornerback D.J. Reed also continued to play well manning the right cornerback spot, allowing three receptions for 24 yards and earning an 85 coverage grade. Receiving a 79.5 overall grade, K.J. Wright also deserves plenty of recognition for his stellar play, as he finished with five tackles and a batted pass while also blowing up a block by Higbee to free up Brooks for his critical fourth down tackle on Brown. In the negative department, Shaquill Griffin missed a pair of tackles after the catch and had some issues working against Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp in coverage, allowing three receptions for 54 yards on five targets. A pass breakup salvaged his grade to an extent, as he earned a 70.5 overall grade.