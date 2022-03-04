Seahawks 2022 Offseason Position Preview: Wide Receiver

With two All-Pros at the top of the depth chart and a recent second-round pick in the mix as well, the Seahawks' receiving corps is unlikely to undergo significant change in 2022. Ty Dane Gonzalez breaks it down.

The Seahawks are better off than most at the receiver position, boasting two All-Pro talents at the top of their depth chart and a recent second-round pick right behind them. But like several other key figures in the offense, the injury bug came for all three pass catchers at one point or another in 2021, ultimately leaving more to be desired.

Still, at full strength, Seattle packs enough firepower in its receiving corps to rival that of any other team in the NFL. And the unit is well-positioned to improve without further additions being made, though bolstering its depth is certainly an appealing and plausible option this offseason.

Let's break down what we know, what we don't and what to expect over the coming months.

What We Know

As mentioned, the Seahawks are situated nicely with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf leading their arsenal of offensive weapons. Despite dealing with a hip issue early on in the season, Lockett went on to post a career-high in receiving yards (1,175) and found the end zone eight times on 73 catches. Meanwhile, Metcalf tallied a personal-best 12 touchdowns in his third year as a pro, but a lingering foot injury—one that required surgery after the season—clearly held him back at times as he fell short of the 1,000-yard threshold.

Both endured the three-week, midseason absence—and subsequent return—of quarterback Russell Wilson a bit differently from one another. Metcalf linked up with backup quarterback Geno Smith on a third of his touchdown receptions during that time while Lockett manufactured one big game against the Jaguars and a pair of duds before that. Then, with Wilson back under center from Week 10 onward, Metcalf went on a six-week scoreless streak while Lockett arguably had his best stretch of the year with 32 catches for 596 yards and five touchdowns.

Metcalf and Lockett being the lead dogs in Seattle's offense was not a surprise whatsoever, but the fact they were the team's only source of production out of the position group on most nights was. The Seahawks went to great lengths to add a tertiary option to complement their two stars, spending one of their league-low three selections on Dee Eskridge in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But the rookie Eskridge suffered a severe concussion in Week 1, forcing him to miss seven weeks before returning to the field. Even then, he largely struggled to contribute, reeling in nine catches for 62 yards and a score.

As a result, second-year man Freddie Swain got the bulk of No. 3 work behind Metcalf and Lockett, registering career-highs in receptions (25), yardage (343) and touchdowns (4)—a few of which were greatly assisted by severely broken coverages. Swain also served as the team's primary punt returner, though head coach Pete Carroll has indicated that role may go to Eskridge next season.

In addition to the four aforementioned names, the Seahawks also have receivers Penny Hart, Matt Cole, Cody Thompson, Cade Johnson, Aaron Fuller and John Ursua under contract for 2022.

What We Don't Know Can Eskridge still become what the Seahawks envisioned? It's certainly far too early to write the Western Michigan alum off, but it's easy to understand the concern given how his rookie campaign played out. His near-elite speed and dynamic playmaking ability would add a dimension to Seattle's offense it sorely missed in 2021, giving opposing defenses more to think about and account for. Will more receiving talent be added this offseason? If so, to what degree? The upcoming offseason presents a strong class of free-agent and draft-eligible pass catchers, and the Seahawks have significantly more money and capital to spend than they did a year ago. But other, more pressing needs exist on their roster and will likely eat most—if not all—of those resources. That said, if they do address the position in some way, it will be interesting to see the caliber of player that's brought in. Is it someone capable of overtaking Eskridge or Swain for the No. 3 role, or someone who will have to earn their way onto the roster this summer? What to Expect Entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, Metcalf is expected to net an extension that will make him one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers this summer. Seattle is not expected to have any qualms making such a commitment, which could be its biggest move of the offseason in regards to its receiving corps. An addition or two could be made in the draft or latter stages of free agency, though fans holding out hope for someone like Allen Robinson, Amari Cooper or JuJu Smith-Schuster are likely to be left disappointed. Instead, the message from the Seahawks will be a reinforcement of their belief in the players they currently have aboard, namely Eskridge. He's a crucial piece to what Carroll and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron want to achieve with their offense and could be the key to unlocking a creative approach not seen from Seattle. Overall, the Seahawks are in a place with their receiving corps where any further alterations and/or additions are mere luxuries. Therefore, fans should head into the offseason with the mindset that things will more or less remain status quo.

