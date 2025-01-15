Which Free Agents Could Seahawks' Coordinator Candidates Lure to Seattle?
Now two weeks into their search for a replacement for Ryan Grubb, the Seattle Seahawks have been linked to four candidates for their offensive coordinator vacancy with more names likely to emerge in coming days.
Already having interviewed Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley, Bears interim coach Thomas Brown, and Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, the Seahawks hope to also speak with Vikings assistant offensive coordinator Grant Udinski in the near future after requesting an interview earlier this week. Each of those candidates would have ties to other teams, creating natural free agency fits to help with the transition process if they are hired to succeed Grubb.
Which pending free agents would be the best tag team options for each of the four candidates connected to Seattle so far?
Hank Fraley: Kevin Zeitler, Guard
Set to turn 35 years old in March, Zeitler isn't a spring chicken with 13 seasons and 13,500 snaps of wear and tear on his body. Now in the twilight years of his career, he won't be a long-term solution for Seattle's interior offensive line issues and he's likely playing on year-to-year contracts at this point.
But to his credit, Zeitler has shown no signs of slowing down, as evidenced by allowing just 18 pressures on 577 pass blocking snaps and receiving an elite 87.2 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus this season. Still a physical force at 6-4, 340 pounds, he can knock defenders off the ball and create push off the line of scrimmage, which is something the Seahawks have sorely lacked in recent seasons from the guard spots, and he's quite reliable in pass protection as well.
Pairing Zeitler with Olu Oluwatimi and Abraham Lucas would not only help Seattle get the run game rolling again, but his veteran presence would pay dividends as a mentor for the two young linemen, likely elevating their own respective play to help plant seeds for future success even when he isn't playing for the team anymore.
Honorable Mention: Dan Skipper, Tackle
Thomas Brown: Teven Jenkins, Guard
A former second-round pick out of Oklahoma State, Jenkins has been saddled by injuries throughout his NFL career thus far, missing at least three games in each of his four seasons. Durability concerns will make it tougher for him to land a long-term deal with much guaranteed money on the free agent market.
But when Jenkins has been healthy, after transitioning from tackle to guard following his rookie year, the 6-6, 321-pound blocker has played fairly well, posting a pass blocking efficiency rate of 97.4 percent or higher in three consecutive seasons. Logging a career-high 738 snaps at left guard this past season, he allowed only 17 pressures on 495 pass blocking snaps and earned the 13th best run blocking grade (74.3) out of 58 qualified guards per PFF.
With his 27th birthday coming in March, Jenkins should have plenty of good football left in him as long as he can avoid the injury bug that has nipped him frequently early in his career. On a one or two-year flier, he would make a lot of sense for the Seahawks as a short-term buy with long-term foundational piece potential.
Honorable Mention: Coleman Shelton, Center
Klint Kubiak: Juwan Johnson, Tight End
For fans hoping to see a new coordinator bring offensive line help to Seattle with him, Kubiak unfortunately would be the one candidate without an ideal free agent option for the trenches. However, if the team decides to move on from Noah Fant to create cap space, a natural replacement who has excelled in his scheme would be available to sign in Johnson.
Coming into the NFL as an undrafted receiver, Johnson moved to tight end in his third season and has been one of the league's most unheralded red zone threats. Since 2022, he has hauled in 11 touchdowns inside the opposing 20-yard line, tied for the sixth-most among tight ends during that span. In his lone season playing in Kubiak's offense, he caught 50 passes for 548 yards and averaged a healthy 11 yards per reception, offering some big play ability to stretch the seam vertically.
On the lighter end at 231 pounds, Johnson won't be mistaken as a top-tier in-line blocker, but considering Seattle's red zone woes this past season, adding him to the mix would be a big addition for Geno Smith to throw to, and he's young enough to still have room for improvement.
Honorable Mention: Lucas Patrick, Guard; Adam Prentice, Fullback
Grant Udinski: Sam Darnold, Quarterback
Hiring an assistant from Kevin O'Connell's staff in Minnesota doesn't mean Seattle will make a change at quarterback, but interest in Udinski - who served as the assistant quarterback coach for the Vikings the past two years - naturally will create a connection to Darnold, who will hit the free agent market unless he receives the franchise tag before March 12.
As Smith did with the Seahawks in 2022, Darnold enjoyed a rebirth with the Vikings this past season after first-round pick J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Thriving in O'Connell's system, he threw a career-high 35 touchdown passes while eclipsing 4,300 passing yards to lead the team to a 14-3 regular season record, earning his first Pro Bowl nod in the process before struggling in a wild card loss to the Rams.
Set to turn 28 in June, Darnold has youth on his side compared to Smith, but he had a career 59 percent completion rate with 63 touchdowns and 56 interceptions in his first five NFL seasons, casting questions about whether he can replicate his 2024 success with another team. Teaming him up with Udinski again would seemingly provide the best chance for him to continue playing at a high level, however, leaving the door open for him to replace Smith in Seattle.
Honorable Mention: Dalton Risner, Guard
