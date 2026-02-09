Klint Kubiak Confirms He’s Taking Raiders Head Coach Job After Seahawks Super Bowl Win

SANTA CLARA — Klint Kubiak is (almost) officially an NFL head coach.

Following the Seahawks’ 29–13 throttling of the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, the Seattle offensive coordinator confirmed that he’ll be taking the Raiders job next season.

“You guys know that I’m going to Las Vegas,” Kubiak told NFL Network’s Stacey Dales when pressed about it after the game. “I’m fired up about it ... Hell yeah, I'm going. Of course I'm going."

Kubiak also made it clear that he's still a Seahawk for one more night, and is excited to celebrate the team's big game victory.

The son of former Broncos Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, Klint has served as offensive coordinator for the Vikings, Saints, and—of course—the Seahawks. In 2025, he helped Seattle’s offense rank third in points per game (28.4) while calling a system that turned wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba into the Offensive Player of the Year and former NFL draft bust Sam Darnold into a Super Bowl champion.

Kubiak will now lead the Raiders, who finished 2025 with just a 3–14 record and hold the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

