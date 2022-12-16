Al Woods, Tre Brown Inactive For Seahawks Prime Time Clash vs. 49ers

In a major blow to the Seattle Seahawks already struggling run defense, Al Woods won't be available to help try to neutralize the San Francisco 49ers and their dynamic rushing attack on Thursday night.

Bracing for one of the NFL's best rushing attacks in a must-win Week 15 matchup with the 49ers at Lumen Field, the Seahawks will be missing a massive contributor along their defensive line on Thursday Night Football.

After being sidelined Seattle's final two practices on a short week, defensive tackle Al Woods won't play as he continues to deal with a sore Achilles. The veteran exited midway through last Sunday's 30-24 loss to Carolina and didn't return, putting his status immediately in question with a quick turnaround to face San Francisco.

While coach Pete Carroll didn't rule Woods out speaking with reporters on Wednesday and he received a questionable designation, he apparently didn't turn the corner enough to gut it out and play through the heel injury.

Along with Woods being out, cornerback Tre Brown won't be active as the latest player to contract a flu-like bug that has ran rampant in the locker room over the past several weeks. Interestingly, even with him inactive after being listed as questionable on Wednesday, the Seahawks also deactivated veteran cornerback Artie Burns, leaving the team with limited depth in the secondary.

In the backfield, DeeJay Dallas will miss a second straight game after not practicing this week with an ankle sprain. Thanks to the return of rookie Ken Walker III, who sat out on Sunday with a jammed ankle, Tony Jones Jr. will surprisingly be held out as a healthy scratch with practice squad running back Godwin Igwebuike third on the depth chart behind Walker and Travis Homer.

In the good news department, helping offset Woods' large absence in the middle of Seattle's defensive line, Shelby Harris will suit up and start after sitting out Sunday dealing with his own illness. The veteran only played a handful of snaps against San Francisco in Week 2 due to a glute injury and his return should provide some much-needed physicality and interior pass rushing in the trenches.

The Seahawks will also have the services of strong safety Ryan Neal, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury. After looking spry and moving well during a pre-game workout, he's good to go and should be back in the starting lineup with Johnathan Abram and Teez Tabor available to spell him on defense if needed.

