The Seahawks in the NFL Draft? Maybe Alabama QB Bryce Young and Russell Wilson “look like the same guy,” … in all the good ways.

At Alabama, Bryce Young has been compared to Steph Curry. And maybe in Seattle, he could end up being compared to Russell Wilson.

We mean that in all the good ways, of course.

Young on Monday declared for the NFL Draft, and with Seattle holding a premium pick in April, a Young evaluation is merited.

Young's five-TD-pass performance for Alabama in Saturday's Sugar Bowl has accelerated the idea of Young being somebody’s next franchise QB.

Over the course of the season, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has been among the experts who’ve compared the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to the Golden State Warriors superstar Curry.

“That’s my favorite athlete,” Young said on the field during a recent interview. “I appreciate that, Kirk. That’s the best comparison I can get. It’s a honor.

Young might be hurt by his lack of size (he's 6-0, 195) … but the sake was said of Wilson, who despite his post-trade struggles this year in Denver is a likely future Hall of Famer based on his Seattle resume.

There are other options here, in this draft and in the building, with team MVP Geno Smith about to hit free agency … and deserving of Seahawks consideration.

But Young merits the same. And if the Wilson comp doesn’t satisfy, prepare for another Young comp that a lot of people see: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, though Mahomes is 6-2, 225.

What does Herby say?

“I use the comparison to Steph Curry because of how cool he is but also his game,” Herbstreit said. “How he’s able to generate, I think, an awareness reminds me of Steph Curry. He’s able to distribute. He’s able to score, and that confidence with a little walk off there. That’s Bryce Young. The personality. The way he leads his team for Golden State and the way Bryce leads his team for Alabama. They look like the same guy.''

And maybe Young and Wilson “look like the same guy,” too … in all the good ways.

