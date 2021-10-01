Brandon Shell, Rashaad Penny Ruled Out vs. 49ers, 4 Seahawks Listed Questionable

After returning to practice this week, the Seahawks could activate tight end Colby Parkinson and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi prior to Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, while rookie receiver Dee Eskridge remains a long shot to suit up.

With two days remaining until kickoff in Santa Clara, the Seahawks have ruled out starting right tackle Brandon Shell and running back Rashaad Penny for Sunday's NFC West opener against the 49ers.

Sidelined since Week 1 with a calf strain, coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday that Penny wasn't likely to play this week and that Seattle is being extra cautious to ensure that when he does he return, he's 100 percent healthy. With him sidelined for a third straight game, Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas, and Travis Homer will serve as backups for starter Chris Carson in the backfield.

"He’s running, he’s working hard but he’s just not quite there with all of the football moves that he needs to do to show that he can stay. He can come out and play right now but we want to make sure that he can stay part of it. We don’t want to put him out there where he could be vulnerable. We are going to air on the side of caution in that regard, we want him back for good.”

After suffering an ankle sprain during a Week 2 loss to the Titans, Shell was inactive against the Vikings last week and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, leaving his status in doubt. Jamarco Jones started in his place in Minnesota, with undrafted rookie Jake Curhan seeing his first NFL regular season action during the game as well.

Both Jones and Curhan could be options to replace Shell again this weekend, but there's a chance the Seahawks could also have veteran Cedric Ogbuehi available after being designated to return to practice from injured reserve earlier this week. He started four games in Shell's place at right tackle a year ago, including the season finale against the 49ers back in January.

Per Carroll, Ogbuehi "has a chance" to jump back into the lineup on Sunday and Shell's injury isn't considered a long-term issue. He's simply not ready to return quite yet.

Along with Ogbuehi, the Seahawks also welcomed back second-year tight Colby Parkinson to practice earlier this week. Fully recovered from a broken foot suffered midway through training camp, with fellow tight end Gerald Everett currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and still not having negative tests on back-to-back days, the soft-handed 6-foot-7 target could be activated to provide reinforcements at the position.

When asked about Parkinson's status, Carroll indicated he was ready to suit up and that he "expects him to play."

Ogbuehi and Parkinson would need to be activated to the 53-man roster by Saturday to be eligible to play versus San Francisco. One roster spot remains open with Everett being on the reserve list, but an additional move would need to be made to activate both players for game day.

In other injury news, despite returning to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in the season opener, rookie receiver Dee Eskridge is listed as doubtful to play on Sunday. Carroll said he had a great first practice back, but the team may have reservations about returning him to game action this quickly.

"I'm not sure he's going to make it. We've got to see what happens tomorrow. We're still talking about it," Carroll said, saying Eskridge hasn't had a setback and passed protocols on Wednesday. "We just didn't know if it was right to bring him back yet."

Star receiver Tyler Lockett, who sat out Thursday's practice with a hip issue, returned to the practice field on Friday and "felt good," per Carroll. While he's questionable, it sounds like he will be available to play. DK Metcalf, who was limited on Thursday with a foot injury, wasn't on the final injury report and will be ready to play against the 49ers.

Along the defensive line, Alton Robinson (knee) and Benson Mayowa (neck) are both listed as questionable and will be game-time decisions on Sunday. Both players were limited during Thursday's practice.