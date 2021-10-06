Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge Ruled Out, RB Chris Carson Questionable vs. Rams

Seattle won't know if its bruising running back will be available to play against Los Angeles until game time on Thursday, but coach Pete Carroll did provide promising updates on the impending return of Benson Mayowa and there's "a chance" Gerald Everett could be back in action too.

While their final injury report offered mostly positives heading into Thursday night's prime time battle against the Rams, the Seahawks will be without their top draft choice for a fourth straight game.

Still working his way back from a serious concussion suffered in the season opener against the Colts, rookie receiver Dee Eskridge has been officially ruled out for Week 5. Although he returned to practice two weeks ago after clearing concussion protocol, coach Pete Carroll indicated the team is still airing on the side of caution to ensure he's fully recovered before seeing the field again.

"It's not a setback, he was trying to get back," Carroll said on Wednesday. "He had to do work to see where he was and the work gave us more information, so we're still waiting for him to clear totally in all aspects. We're really careful with this and want to make sure we look after him and all that, so we're going to be patient and work our way through it. It's unfortunate, but obviously he had a real serious concussion and it's taken extra time than maybe the normal ones."

Currently, Eskridge is the only player who has already been ruled out for Seattle, but the team could be without starting running back Chris Carson, who received a questionable designation on the final injury report. The fifth-year veteran did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday due to a neck issue that Carroll said has flared up from time-to-time and his status won't be known until tomorrow.

Historically, Carson has played well against the Rams, rushing for 379 yards in five career games against them and surpassing the 100-yard mark twice. If he can't play, Alex Collins would likely step into the starting lineup after a strong performance against the 49ers on Sunday.

"His neck has just been bothering him all week," Carroll said of Carson. "And so we've gotta see how he is on game day."

Along with Carson, veteran defensive end Benson Mayowa also received a questionable designation, but Carroll sounded much more confident in his chances of playing on Thursday after sitting out the past two games with a neck issue of his own, saying his chances "are looking up" heading towards kickoff.

If Mayowa is able to suit up for the first time in three weeks, the Seahawks pass rush should be at full strength going against Matthew Stafford and a high-powered Rams offensive arsenal. Despite being limited with ankle and toe injuries in practice respectively on Tuesday, defensive ends Darrell Taylor and Carlos Dunlap weren't listed on the final injury report and should be good to go.

As for Gerald Everett, who has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since last Wednesday, the Seahawks are holding out hope that he can be activated in time to play on Thursday against his former team. However, he has yet to have two negative PCR COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart, as those tests are sent down to Burbank, California and can take 12-18 hours to receive results back.

Referencing Lloyd Christmas off of the movie Dumb and Dumber, Carroll said, "So you're saying there's a chance?" in regard to Everett's status, later telling reporters Everett had one negative PCR test and that he needed a second one 24 hours apart in order to clear the way for him to play.

In the event Everett isn't available, Seattle will roll with Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, and Tyler Mabry as its three tight ends for a second straight game.