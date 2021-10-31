L.J. Collier Inactive Again as Seahawks Face Jaguars in Week 8 Contest

After undergoing knee surgery, Marquise Blair's deactivation against Jacksonville was a mere formality until the team places him on season-ending injured reserve to open up a roster spot.

As the Seahawks aim to snap a three-game losing streak against the Jaguars, they will do once again without the services of former first-round pick L.J. Collier.

Collier, who has only played in two games so far this season, was among Seattle's inactives for the sixth time as a healthy scratch. Per sources, the team has been attempting to shop the third-year defensive end before the November 2 trade deadline and has conducted talks with multiple teams.

“He’s frustrated like he should be and like you would expect, he wants to play," coach Pete Carroll said of Collier on Wednesday. "He practices really hard every day and has a great attitude about it, but everybody is here to play, not watch. It’s hard on him.”

Coming off a disappointing rookie year, Collier started all 16 games for the Seahawks in 2020, producing several clutch plays along the way, including upending Patriots quarterback Cam Newton at the goal line to seal a thrilling Week 2 win. However, as Carroll confirmed earlier this week, the team has opted to go bigger at defensive tackle, which has made the 275-pounder an odd man out in favor of Robert Nkemdiche.

Seattle has also been using defensive tackle Al Woods as a big end at times this season, with Carroll comparing him to former standout Red Bryant in regard to how he plays the role.

Aside from Collier, Marquise Blair wasn't yet placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured patella and his deactivation was a mere formality. The third-year defender suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Saints when receiver Tre'Quan Smith pushed him and drew offensive pass interference. After staying on the ground for a few minutes, he gingerly walked to the locker room with trainers and did not return.

Wrapping up Seattle's inactive list for Week 8, rookie tackle Stone Forsythe, center Dakoda Shepley, cornerback Bless Austin, and tight end Tyler Mabry will not suit up as healthy scratches.