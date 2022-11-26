Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speculated about the possibility of a call-up to the active roster of Laquon Treadwell.

"I’m anxious to see what Treadwell does when he gets a chance,'' Carroll said.

Cue the excitement; Treadwell is getting his chance by being elevated to the 53.

While they are generally quite healthy coming out of their bye week, the Seahawks won't quite have all hands on deck against the Raiders on Sunday with second-year receiver Dee Eskridge heading to injured reserve with a broken right hand.

Eskridge, a former second-round pick out of Western Michigan, didn't practice at al this week after exiting early in a Week 10 loss to Tampa Bay in Germany. Though Carroll indicated X-rays on the hand were negative after the game, he continued to deal with discomfort and a second scan showed a fracture that initially wasn't evident.

After missing a significant chunk of his rookie season with a severe concussion, Eskridge has been a relative afterthought in Seattle's passing game so far this year. With speedy veteran Marquise Goodwin surpassing him as the clear No. 3 wideout behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and a trio of talented tight ends also gobbling up targets, he only has caught seven passes for 58 yards in 10 games.

All of that can mean that Treadwell, a former first-round draft pick, might see limited opportunity as well. But surely with Eskridge out and set to miss at least the next four games as he recovers, Seattle will lean more heavily on Goodwin, Penny Hart, and rookie Dareke Young, who has played 41 offensive snaps over the past four games.

How much will Laquon Treadwell help? It begins with a jump from the practice squad and being added to the 53-man roster.

