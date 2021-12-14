Pete Carroll Provides Updates on Bryan Mone, Other Injured Seahawks

There's a chance Mone could be available in Week 15, but as expected, Gavin Heslop's season is officially over after suffering a gruesome lower leg injury.

While two Seahawks who exited Sunday's win against the Texans with an injury could be available next weekend against the Rams, cornerback Gavin Heslop's ankle injury wound up being as bad as it looked on the broadcast feed.

Staying in Houston overnight, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Heslop suffered a broken tibia and fibula and underwent surgery on Monday morning.

"He had a real successful surgery," Carroll said. "He sounded way better, was much more upbeat about that everything worked out OK and all that. He'll get back here in a couple days."

Heslop, who Seattle promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Friday to replace injured star Jamal Adams, checked into the game in place of starter Quandre Diggs late in the fourth quarter to play the first regular season defensive snaps of his career.

After closing in on rookie Nico Collins in coverage, the receiver landed on his leg and his left ankle snapped underneath the player's weight. Watching the reactions of players around him on the field and how quickly the cart came onto the field for him, it became clear immediately that Heslop had suffered a severe injury. He had an air cast placed on the broken leg and was transported to a local hospital.

"What a heartbreaker," Carroll said. "He just got started. He was doing well too, and to get to this point where we got them active and all that, versatile football player. It's just too bad. It's a real shame."

While Heslop faces a long road to recovery, Carroll provided far more positive news on defensive tackle Bryan Mone and cornerback D.J. Reed, who each left Sunday's win with injuries.

After missing practice time with a knee injury last week, Mone injured his other knee in the second quarter as the Seahawks were trying to keep the Texans out of the end zone in a goal line situation. Luckily, the injury doesn't look to be as bad as initially feared and though he may not practice at all this week, Carroll kept the door open for him to possibly play against the Rams on Sunday.

"He sprained his knee somewhat," Carroll said of Mone. "It seems like it's a PCL sprain, and he's getting around really well today. Everybody was surprised that he was getting around so well today, so we'll just have to wait and see. We'll take care of him during the week and find out by the end of the week if he'll be OK, but it was a very positive report relative to not knowing if it was an ACL or all that kind of stuff yesterday. So we'll keep our fingers crossed it'll be OK."

As for Reed, the fourth-year cornerback collided with Texans tight end Brevin Jordan in coverage during the fourth quarter and hit the ground writhing in pain. He walked off the field on his own power and was replaced by Bless Austin for the remainder of the game.

In his post-game press conference, Carroll told reporters Reed suffered a chest contusion and on Monday, he sounded optimistic about the corner's chances of being ready to go against the Rams.

"From what I understand he's OK," Carroll said. "He took that big shot to the chest, got the wind knocked out of him and all of that, but from what I hear, he should be OK for the weekend."

In additional injury news, after sitting out Sunday's game with hamstring/calf injuries, running back Travis Homer hopes to return to action and provide extra backfield depth behind Rashaad Penny and Alex Collins. What remains less clear is whether or not veteran Adrian Peterson will be available to elevate from the practice squad if needed after not practicing last week with a back-related issue, as Carroll didn't have much to offer on his status.

"I don't know until we get more work done with Adrian. Adrian was able to visit with some of his personal trainers down in the Houston area over the weekend, which hopefully helped. He felt good about that, but I don't know where he is as far as coming back."