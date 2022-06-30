Skip to main content

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: John Reid

Making two starts towards the end of the 2021 season, Reid steps into his second year with the Seahawks in danger of losing his spot in a crowded group of cornerbacks.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

John Reid, Cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 187 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 tackles, two pass breakups, 66.6 completion percentage

Acquired in a trade with the Texans on August 24, Reid went on to appear in 11 games for the Seahawks and made two starts when a COVID-19 outbreak ravaged the team’s secondary in the final weeks of the season. Both starts came on the outside, where he allowed six targets on nine catches for 84 yards and a game-winning touchdown to Bears tight end Jimmy Graham in 109 total snaps. He can also play inside and may get more of a run there this summer in a competition with returning veteran Justin Coleman, Ugo Amadi, and Marquise Blair.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Best Case Scenario: With Tre Brown still recovering from a patellar tendon injury and several other question marks in the Seahawks’ secondary, Reid earns his way on to the 53-man roster after putting his versatile skill set on full display in the preseason.

Worst Case Scenario: Despite the lack of certainty in his position group, Reid fails to stand out and is cut following the preseason.

What to Expect in 2022: The Seahawks seemingly got worse at cornerback this offseason as D.J. Reed departed for New York, but they added an abundance of names who all have a decent or better shot to make the 53-man roster. That means that, while the talent level may not be as high as it was last season, making the roster could be more difficult for those on the bubble like Reid. His experience from a season ago will be helpful in his quest, as well as his ability to play both inside and outside, but he’s got an uphill climb to keep his role in the Pacific Northwest. 

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller | Shamarious Gilmore | Cade Johnson | Dakoda Shepley | Deontai Williams | Bubba Bolden | Josh Johnson | Vi Jones | Dareke Young | Myles Adams | Jacob Eason | Tyler Mabry | Jon Rhattigan | Penny Hart

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody Thompson (11) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon (22) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium.
GM Report

The Top 2022 Seahawks Breakout Candidate: Offense

By Matty F. Brown3 hours ago
Josh Jones
Seahawks News

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Josh Jones

By Dallas Cooper5 hours ago
Penny Hart
Seahawks News

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Penny Hart

By Tyler Forness21 hours ago
Jon Rhattigan
Seahawks News

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Jon Rhattigan

By Ted ZahnJun 29, 2022
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and quarterback Drew Lock (2) return to the locker room following minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
Seahawks News

Chiming In on Seahawks' QB Competition, K.J. Wright Shares Preferred Choice

By Corbin K. SmithJun 29, 2022
John Schneider
Seahawks News

How Seahawks GM John Schneider Ended Up Topless Sporting WWE Belt

By Matty F. BrownJun 29, 2022
Al Woods
GM Report

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Defensive Tackles

By Corbin K. SmithJun 28, 2022
Mabry
Seahawks News

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Tyler Mabry

By Ted ZahnJun 28, 2022