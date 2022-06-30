Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: John Reid

Making two starts towards the end of the 2021 season, Reid steps into his second year with the Seahawks in danger of losing his spot in a crowded group of cornerbacks.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

John Reid, Cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 187 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 tackles, two pass breakups, 66.6 completion percentage

Acquired in a trade with the Texans on August 24, Reid went on to appear in 11 games for the Seahawks and made two starts when a COVID-19 outbreak ravaged the team’s secondary in the final weeks of the season. Both starts came on the outside, where he allowed six targets on nine catches for 84 yards and a game-winning touchdown to Bears tight end Jimmy Graham in 109 total snaps. He can also play inside and may get more of a run there this summer in a competition with returning veteran Justin Coleman, Ugo Amadi, and Marquise Blair.

Best Case Scenario: With Tre Brown still recovering from a patellar tendon injury and several other question marks in the Seahawks’ secondary, Reid earns his way on to the 53-man roster after putting his versatile skill set on full display in the preseason.

Worst Case Scenario: Despite the lack of certainty in his position group, Reid fails to stand out and is cut following the preseason.

What to Expect in 2022: The Seahawks seemingly got worse at cornerback this offseason as D.J. Reed departed for New York, but they added an abundance of names who all have a decent or better shot to make the 53-man roster. That means that, while the talent level may not be as high as it was last season, making the roster could be more difficult for those on the bubble like Reid. His experience from a season ago will be helpful in his quest, as well as his ability to play both inside and outside, but he’s got an uphill climb to keep his role in the Pacific Northwest.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller | Shamarious Gilmore | Cade Johnson | Dakoda Shepley | Deontai Williams | Bubba Bolden | Josh Johnson | Vi Jones | Dareke Young | Myles Adams | Jacob Eason | Tyler Mabry | Jon Rhattigan | Penny Hart