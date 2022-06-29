Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Jon Rhattigan

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Jon Rhattigan, Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 236 pounds

2021 Stats: 10 tackles, one fumble recovery

The Seahawks took a flyer on Jon Rhattigan when they signed the Army linebacker as an undrafted free agent. He was only a starter for one season for the Knights – though he did fill up the stat sheet in 2020 with 78 tackles, including nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions with one of those being a pick six. Despite missing most of training camp with a hamstring injury and playing in only one preseason game in 2021, he impressed the front office enough to earn a spot on the practice squad after final roster cuts. Rhattigan eventually was signed to the 53-man roster and became a key cog in the special teams units, recording 10 tackles and a fumble recovery in 250 snaps. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL covering a kickoff in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams and required season-ending surgery.

Best Case Scenario: Surprising doctors and team staff, Rhattigan avoids starting the season on the PUP list and makes the 53-man roster coming out of training camp. He eases his way into action, seeing the field for the first time in Week 3 as he resumes his role as a special teams standout.

Worst Case Scenario: Coming off ACL surgery in January, the Seahawks are cautious with Rhattigan and place him on the PUP list to begin the 2022 season. Try as he might, Rhattigan isn’t able to get over the hump in his rehab and spends the entirety of the season sidelined.

What to Expect in 2022: Inside linebacker is one of the weaker positions on the Seahawks roster in terms of depth behind projected starters Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton. Rhattigan and fellow ACL surgery recoveree Ben Burr-Kirven will both try to prove they’re healthy enough to participate in training camp to compete with Joel Iyegbuniwe, Vi Jones, Tanner Muse, Lakiem Williams, and hybrid fullback/linebacker Nick Bellore. Rhattigan has already proven his chops on special teams, which is an absolute must to secure a roster spot as a backup. Because his injury and subsequent surgery happened so late last season, it’s hard to expect him to be ready for the beginning of the season. Being placed on the PUP list with the hope of being activated midway through the year is a reasonable outcome. When healthy, Rhattigan has shown all the makings of a core special teamer for years to come.

