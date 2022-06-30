Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Penny Hart

After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hart struggled to catch on before the Seahawks added him to their practice squad before the 2020 season. Can he hold off incoming draft picks Bo Melton and Dareke Young to retain his roster spot?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Penny Hart, Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-foot-8, 180 pounds

2021 Stats: Seven catches, 59 yards

A darling among draft Twitter, Hart had a really good pre-draft process until running a slow 40-yard dash (4.62) and three-cone (7.64) derailed his draft stock. The Georgia State standout ended up going undrafted and signed with the Colts as an UDFA. After being placed on injured reserve and waived via injury settlement, Hart found a home with the Seahawks practice squad shortly thereafter in 2019 and over the next two seasons, he played in a total of 30 games for the franchise. Over 204 offensive snaps with the Seahawks, Hart has accumulated eight receptions for 62 yards in a reserve role while also contributing on special teams.

Best Case Scenario: Hart has a fantastic training camp, outshining the plethora of receivers behind him, including second-round pick on Dee Eskridge last season. He sets a career-high in receptions and remains a core special teams player.

Worst Case Scenario: With wide receiver being arguably the deepest position on the roster, opportunities to make an impact will be minimal for Hart. Pair that with not having returned a kick or a punt thus far in his career and not having that versatility could be the nail in his coffin when final roster cuts arrive in August.

What To Expect In 2022: With the lack of investment in the position made by the Seahawks this offseason, it bodes well for Hart's chances to make the roster. However, his lack of size limits his ability to play on the outside, meaning the slot is where he will have to make his mark. With both Freddie Swain and Eskridge ahead of him on the depth chart, a spot on the roster is looking less likely this time around and a return to the practice squad could be on tap if he can't fend off rookies Bo Melton and Dareke Young.

