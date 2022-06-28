Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Myles Adams

With a bit of NFL experience now under his belt, Adams faces a tall task with numerous established veterans in front of him on Seattle's depth chart at defensive tackle. But his athleticism and ability to create havoc in the backfield could work to his advantage.

Myles Adams, Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 290 pounds

2021 Stats: Five tackles, one quarterback hit

Initially joining the Seahawks after a brief stint with the Panthers late in the 2020 season, Adams returned on a future/reserve deal and enjoyed a stellar preseason last August. Still, his performance wasn't enough to carve out a roster spot along a deep interior defensive line and after being waived during final roster cuts, he returned to the practice squad. When injuries and COVID-19 issues impacted the team's defensive line in the second half, however, he received his first NFL regular season action in a pair of losses to the Rams and Bears, generating five tackles and a quarterback hit. Impressing the coaching staff in limited snaps with quality quickness and penetrating ability, he re-signed with the team on a future/reserve deal in January with the goal of earning a roster spot this time around.

Best Case Scenario: Building off his first NFL experience a year ago, Adams outperforms expectations in Seattle's new-look 3-4 defense, proving himself capable of handling two-gapping responsibilities during the preseason and showing off an improved pass rushing toolbox. Fitting the scheme better than anticipated, he sneaks onto the 53-man roster and beats out former first-round pick L.J. Collier.

Worst Case Scenario: Lacking the size to win in the trenches against double teams as necessary playing 3-tech and 4i alignment in an odd front, Adams struggles adapting to a new scheme and gets physically dominated during the preseason, leading to an early release and the end of the line for him in Seattle.

What to Expect in 2022: A personal favorite of new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, Adams enters his third season with the Seahawks with a legitimate opportunity to push for a roster spot. However, the return of Quinton Jefferson in free agency and arrival of Shelby Harris from Denver coupled with a change in scheme that doesn't suit his skill set put the odds against him once again. If he's able to make an impact as an interior pass rush in the preseason and handle the rigors of playing defensive tackle in an odd front at his smaller size, he could crash the party. But if he doesn't, considering the depth in front of him, he will likely be relegated back to practice squad duty as an insurance policy.

