Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Josh Jones

After performing well at the end of the 2021 season, Jones will look to capitalize on that momentum by taking it into training camp and attempting to make the 53-man roster at one of Seattle's deepest position groups.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign

Josh Jones, Safety

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

2021 Stats: 16 tackles, one pass defended

Jones, a former second-round pick out of North Carolina State, entered the NFL as a hyper athletic safety who ran a (4.41) 40 yard dash and posted 20 reps during the bench press portion of his combine workout. After starting more than 20 games during stints with the Packers, Colts, and Jaguars, he joined the Seahawks late in the 2021 season as a practice squad signing and earned a spot start in the season finale, impressing in that contest with 10 tackles and a pass breakup in coverage. Being that safety is one of the team's strengths in terms of depth and talent with Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams headlining the group, Jones will have to continue to show off his athleticism and provide special teams value in order to make the roster after re-signing this spring.

Best Case Scenario: Continuing to show off his elite athletic traits and versatility, Jones makes a push for the backup safety job and slips onto the 53-man roster. With his size and speed proving to be too much to keep off the field, he manages to carve out a role as a sub-package defender while excelling on special teams.

Worst Case Scenario: With the amount of talented safeties that the Seahawks have on the roster, there will be limited opportunities for Jones to move up the depth chart. When Jones does play, Jones has had trouble with missed tackles and awareness in zone coverage. If those issues continue to plague him, Seattle could look for a younger option for depth.

What to Expect in 2022:

After playing well in limited snaps last season, Jones has an outside shot of landing one of the final roster spots if he carves out a significant role on special teams and due to his experience in the system, he has a leg up on the four undrafted safeties Seattle signed this spring. However, that still may not be enough for him to make the team with the likes of Marquise Blair, Ryan Neal, and Ugo Amadi set to return. Although possessing the physical tools that Seattle covets, Jones has been inconsistent in coverage and missed plenty of tackles in his previous four NFL seasons. With that being the case, there is no guarantee for a roster spot. Depending on Blair's health, returning to the practice squad may be the most likely final outcome, though that's far from guaranteed with a number of intriguing rookies set to compete at the position.

