Seahawks Elevate 4 Players From Practice Squad to Face Rams

With none of their seven players being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before the 1 PM PST deadline, the Seahawks elevated receiver Cody Thompson, running back Josh Johnson, defensive tackle Myles Adams, and safety Josh Jones from their practice squad to play against the Rams on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for Seattle, the team will be without star receiver Tyler Lockett and starting cornerback D.J. Reed, who didn't have two negative tests as needed to be reinstated to the active roster. Defensive end Kerry Hyder, running backs Alex Collins and Travis Homer, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, and tackle Brandon Shell will also not be available after testing positive for the virus.

Without Lockett, the Seahawks will be leaning more heavily on rookie Dee Eskridge, Freddie Swain, and Penny Hart behind DK Metcalf. Thompson, who has been with the organization since 2019, appeared in two games earlier this season and provides insurance both on offense and special teams.

In the backfield, Rashaad Penny will make his second straight start coming off a 137-yard performance against the Texans, but depth will be compromised behind him with Collins and Homer sidelined. Second-year back DeeJay Dallas will serve as Penny's primary backup and likely handle third-down back duties, while Johnson, an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana Monroe, could see his first career offensive snaps in reserve duty while also playing special teams.

Dealing with a PCL sprain in his knee, Mone may not have played for Seattle on Tuesday anyway. But his loss leaves the team quite short-handed in the interior defensive line behind starters Al Woods and Poona Ford. The 290-pound Adams could see his first regular season snaps in a rotational role, while Robert Nkemdiche will likely be active as well to help fill the void.

In the secondary, Jones has started 25 games in five NFL seasons and will serve as a backup behind strong safety Ryan Neal. Bless Austin will step in as a replacement for Reed starting opposite of Sidney Jones, further limiting depth for the Seahawks at cornerback. Behind them, John Reid and Nigel Warrior are the only other cornerbacks currently on the roster.

In an additional roster move, Seattle placed practice squad tight end Ryan Izzo on the reserve/COVID-19 list before kickoff, pushing the team's total to 10 active and practice squad players.