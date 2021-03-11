Seahawks Pro Day Notebook: Arkansas, Marshall, and Wisconsin

Matty F. Brown and Corbin Smith continue their series looking at the testing numbers which arrive from NFL Pro Days across the nation by checking out prospects from Arkansas, Marshall, and Wisconsin.

With NFL Scouting Combine testing cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the significance of pro days has increased dramatically in 2021. Once an event which people looked at skeptically, they are now of great importance. The concern regarding inflated and inaccurate numbers remains valid, but where else can you get the testing numbers of NFL Draft prospects? Nowhere. The months of March and April are going to be busy as each school showcases their eligible stars.

Over the next several weeks, Matty F. Brown and Corbin Smith will take a deep dive into testing numbers for prospects who may be on the Seahawks radar heading towards the 2021 NFL Draft. Continuing the series, the duo takes a close look at pro day results from Arkansas, Marshall, and Wisconsin.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Three Arkansas players appeared on the NFL’s list of prospects who would have been invited to a 2021 combine: running back Rakeem Boyd, quarterback Feleipe Franks, and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall.

Marshall came in a little light at 310 pounds, yet put up an incredible 36 reps on the bench press. At 6-foot-3 with 32 ½-inch arms, the redshirt senior jumped 32-inches vertically and 9-foot-6 inches in the broad. His first 40-yard-dash time ranged from 4.75 seconds to 4.90 seconds. He tweaked a hamstring on his second run and chose to skip the short shuttle and 3 cone. Marshall’s testing means the little-hyped defensive tackle warrants serious consideration as an athletic Day 3 option. In Seattle, this would be a 3-technique option who could play some nose or kick outside to big end. His numbers demand a watch of the tape.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks had an intriguing day for the Seahawks too. No, Franks is not the answer to the Russell Wilson tension. Franks’ projection goes from career backup to camp arm. However, at 6-foot-6 1/2, 234 pounds, Franks ran a 40-yard-dash ranging from 4.55 to 4.65 seconds that offers a different career path. This kind of speed will have scouts salivating about a potential conversion to tight end. A recent example of this position move after impressive testing is Logan Thomas. Thomas played quarterback at Virginia Tech before running a combine-timed 4.61 second 40 at 6-foot-6. He’s now a seven-year NFL veteran at tight end. -Matty Brown

Marshall Thundering Herd

Despite being a non-Power 5 program, Marshall has a history of producing quality NFL talent, with Randy Moss and Chad Pennington being two of the most notable stars to play for the Thundering Herd. Coming off a 7-3 season, the school has a couple of prospects who offer intrigue at the next level.

Marshall's best prospect may be tackle Josh Ball, who measured in at 6-foot-7, 308 pounds with 35-inch arms. His overall athletic testing numbers on Wednesday were solid, as he ran the 40-yard dash in 5.19 seconds and the short shuttle in 4.67 seconds. He also posted a 27-inch vertical and 28 reps on bench press.

With only one full year of starting experience under his belt, teams may have reservations about using an early pick on Ball, but he enjoyed a strong final season as Marshall's starting left tackle. Though he's a serviceable run blocker in space, his athletic traits are most apparent in pass protection, as he fluidly moves his feet in pass sets to mirror defenders and nullify counter moves.

Given his combination of size and athletic skills, Ball could play either tackle spot at the next level and while he's a bit of a project, he looks to be a high ceiling prospect and his stock is trending upward coming out of this workout. -Corbin Smith

Wisconsin Badgers

Unlike most seasons, Wisconsin doesn't have a "blue chip" NFL prospect with first-round upside entering the 2021 draft. But there are still several intriguing Badgers who could make an impact as day two and day three selections.

Aiming to join Wisconsin's long line of offensive line talent to succeed at the next level Cole Van Lanen flashed a bit more athleticism than expected on Wednesday. He ran his 40-yard dash in a respectable 5.01 seconds with a 1.69 10-second split and also posted a 30-inch vertical jump to showcase surprising explosiveness.

At 6-foot-5, 312 pounds, Van Lanen most likely projects as a right tackle in the NFL but offers the versatility to slide inside to guard. He's a body mover who plays at his best when he can fire off the ball and bully defenders in man/gap blocking schemes, though he has proven himself capable of blocking in space as well. Pass protection remains an overall area of concern, as his lack of flexibility and stiff hips can be problematic against athletic rushers.

On the other side of the trenches, defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk turned in a steady workout as well. The multi-year starter was clocked at 4.95 seconds on the 40-yard dash and a 28.5-inch vertical at 6-foot-7, 293 pounds. He doesn't offer much upside as a pass rusher, but possesses the size, length, and burst to eventually develop into a quality rotational 5-tech/base defensive end. -Corbin Smith

