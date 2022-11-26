Geno Smith Vs. CJ Stroud: Seahawks Draft QB in New NFL Mock

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for the final stretch of the season, and to make their playoff push, there are still questions to ponder regarding the future of the franchise. Among those ... What exactly they should do at the quarterback position moving forward?

While there are plenty of options on the table, such as giving Smith a multi-year deal, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports believes that Seattle should draft their future franchise quarterback in the 2023 draft.

Round 1 - Pick 5 C.J. Stroud QB (Ohio State) Geno Smith is playing at a high level, but opting out of taking a top quarterback talent in favor of a signal-caller having his best season at 32 years old is not a strategy I can get behind. Smith may do enough to be the team's starter for another year, but it is unreasonable to think he can play at this level for five more years. Plan for the future.

Stroud has thrown for 2,991 yards this season, with 35 touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing 66.4 percent of his passes to make a case for being the first quarterback off the board come April.

Edwards does make a solid point, because while Smith is playing at an MVP level, him doing so this late in his career could be a mirage. That being said, locking Smith in long-term might be wise move for the Seahawks, regardless of if they go quarterback in 2023. ... if they can agree to a deal that benefits both Smith and the team moving forward.

However, if they do go with a quarterback, they can still attempt to bring Smith back on a short-term deal - depending on the timing of it all - that would allow Stroud to not be rushed as a prospect and settle into the NFL.

