Seahawks G Damien Lewis Injury Timetable: 'Not A Long Time' Says Pete Carroll

It's almost never good news when a player has to be carted off the field and fitted with an air cast, but the Seattle Seahawks got lucky. That's exactly what happened to Seahawks starting guard Damien Lewis on Thursday in their preseason action against the Chicago Bears. However, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll gave a positive update regarding Lewis after Thursday's game.

"We were very, very fortunate," Carroll said. "He had a lateral ankle sprain out of the deal. He got rolled up on and all of that, but all of the X-rays were negative. We were very, very fortunate there. He was upbeat about that, maybe surprised by the results, but we're thrilled about it as well."

Now, Carroll is confident that Lewis will be able to return to action sooner rather than later.

“Only that it is kind of a basketball ankle sprain, so that is a really positive thing,” Carroll explained after Sunday’s practice. “It’s the swelling that he has to deal with. There are no torn ligaments or any of that stuff, so it doesn’t mean that he is immediately popping back, but it’s not going to be a long time.

“It’s like not a high ankle sprain that lingers forever.”

Lewis likely won't be suiting up for Seattle's preseason action versus the Dallas Cowboys this Friday, but hopes he'll be ready for the season opener on Sept. 12 are now a bit more realistic. Seattle will need Lewis for that game as well, as it will mean just a little bit more with ex-Seahawks Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson leading the opposing Broncos.

