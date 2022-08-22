Skip to main content

Seahawks G Damien Lewis Injury Timetable: 'Not A Long Time' Says Pete Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks guard was carted off the field Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.

It's almost never good news when a player has to be carted off the field and fitted with an air cast, but the Seattle Seahawks got lucky. That's exactly what happened to Seahawks starting guard Damien Lewis on Thursday in their preseason action against the Chicago Bears. However, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll gave a positive update regarding Lewis after Thursday's game.

"We were very, very fortunate," Carroll said. "He had a lateral ankle sprain out of the deal. He got rolled up on and all of that, but all of the X-rays were negative. We were very, very fortunate there. He was upbeat about that, maybe surprised by the results, but we're thrilled about it as well."

Now, Carroll is confident that Lewis will be able to return to action sooner rather than later.

“Only that it is kind of a basketball ankle sprain, so that is a really positive thing,” Carroll explained after Sunday’s practice. “It’s the swelling that he has to deal with. There are no torn ligaments or any of that stuff, so it doesn’t mean that he is immediately popping back, but it’s not going to be a long time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It’s like not a high ankle sprain that lingers forever.”

Lewis likely won't be suiting up for Seattle's preseason action versus the Dallas Cowboys this Friday, but hopes he'll be ready for the season opener on Sept. 12 are now a bit more realistic. Seattle will need Lewis for that game as well, as it will mean just a little bit more with ex-Seahawks Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson leading the opposing Broncos.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

USATSI_18868046
Seahawks News

Pete Carroll Has No Timetable in Picking Seahawks Starting QB

By Matt Galatzan
bo melton 1
Seahawks News

Pete Carroll Evaluates Preseason Play of Seahawks Rookie WRs

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18754747
Seahawks News

Observations From Seahawks 13th Training Camp Practice: Bo Melton Coming On Strong

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_18890889
GM Report

Grading Seahawks 2022 Draft Class Midway Through Training Camp, Preseason

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_18876904
Seahawks News

Seahawks QB Drew Lock Returns to Practice After COVID Bout

By Corbin K. Smith
drew geno
Seahawks News

Seahawks Quarterbacks Worst NFL Group?

By Connor Zimmerlee
Michael Jackson
GM Report

Can CB Mike Jackson Make Seahawks 53-Man Roster?

By Ted Zahn
20220730_135001
Seahawks News

Seahawks Release Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Waive 4 Undrafted Rookies to Reach 80-Man Limit

By Corbin K. Smith