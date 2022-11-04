WR DK Metcalf: Seahawks Season 'Has Come With A Lot of Growth'

The Seattle Seahawks have made major strides of improvement from where they were this offseason to get to where they are now, which is 5-3 and first place in the NFC West.

Of course, this has not come as a surprise to anyone within the organization as they have believed from day one that this team was capable of being a playoff contender despite what the media was saying during the offseason.

Now, as they sit in first place in their division, that belief has been validated. As the season has progressed and the Seahawks continue to win, receiver DK Metcalf believes that they're getting better because of a simple reason.

“This season has come with a lot of growth I would say," Metcalf said. "You can see us maturing as a team and how we continue to get closer as a team and our trust in each other."

"Right now, I would put our defense up against any offense in the league and I’m not betting against them at all, and I’m pretty sure the defensive players would say the same thing for our offense and add special teams in there."

That belief in each other comes with the progress that has been so evidently shown through eight games this season, as well as a little swagger to boot.

"It’s just like a young swagger that we have," Metcalf said. "Just a lot of young hungry dudes loving the game of football and ready to kick somebody’s butt. That’s it.”

The Seahawks are for real, folks. Sure, they could falter down the stretch and miss the playoffs, but at a certain point, it is time to admit that they're legit. With the talent they have across the board, and the bonds that they've made, don't be surprised if they go and win the NFC West this season.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.