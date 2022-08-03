When the Seattle Seahawks decided it was time to part ways with quarterback Russell Wilson and trade him to the Denver Broncos, they did so for a package led by Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.

Joining him in that trade was Broncos tight end Noah Fant, who has spent his entire NFL career with Lock as his quarterback. As a result, Fant is going to stick up for his quarterback if he feels the need to.

Since being traded to the Seahawks Lock has dealt with fans and analysts alike who believe that 2022 is a lost season for the franchise and that Lock can't be the guy. Well, according to Fant Lock has looked like a former MVP-caliber quarterback at times in training camp.

"Drew has some crazy arm talent," Fant told NFL Network. "He makes some throws that are like Patrick Mahomes type throws. He's got the arm angles and stuff like that, that he can pull off."

The quarterback and tight end have shown flashes of chemistry during their time in Denver that they hope to bring to Seattle. In 23 games with Lock at quarterback, Fant hauled in 85 receptions for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns.

While Lock is not Mahomes and is not too likely to put up a Mahomes-esque season for Seattle, Fant is going to go to bat for his guy at the end of the day, as players tend to do. Whether or not Lock ends up being the guy for the Seahawks is yet to be seen, but no matter what happens Fant has his back.

