Seahawks Ex Duane Brown Signs with New Team

Former Seattle Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is officially gone.

Viewed as one of the top free agents still on the market entering training camp, Brown has signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the New York Jets, according to ESPN.

The 36-year-old Brown started all 17 games as the blindside protector for Russell Wilson and Geno Smith last season. After being traded to Seattle in October 2017, Brown started 70 games on the Seahawks' offensive line.

A 14-year veteran, Brown has seen action in 203 games, all starts, and is a three-time All-Pro. Despite Seattle's offensive line struggling as a unit last season, Brown was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time.

The 6-4, 315-pound Brown was arrested in July for allegedly trying to sneak through airport security with a gun in his luggage. Officials later indicated an unloaded firearm was found in one of his bags and he had been booked for possession of a concealed firearm.

Brown's signing with the Jets comes on the heels of left tackle Mekhi Becton suffering a potential season-ending knee injury during training camp. With Brown's extensive starting experience at the position, he's a logical fit to slide in for Becton.

Brown visited with the Jets over the weekend and had been working towards a deal since. Replacing him in Seattle is rookie first-round pick Charles Cross, who's off to a solid start in training camp.

Going from the Pacific Northwest to the Northeast will surely be an adjustment, but with as much history as Brown has as a proven blindside protector, he should feel right at home.

