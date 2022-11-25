Seahawks vs. Raiders Preview: Can Seattle Bounce Back?

The Seattle Seahawks host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday from Lumen Field. Coming off their bye, the Seahawks have the rest advantage while the Raiders went into overtime against the Denver Broncos and former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

The roaring 12s in Seattle might just just give the Raiders a thank you for defeating Denver, causing the Broncos to fall to 3-7 and possibly earning a top-5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That selection belongs to the Seahawks as part of the blockbuster Wilson trade.

Seattle looks to get back in the win column after having their four-game winning streak snapped in Week 10 with a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany.

The Seahawks are surprise leaders of the NFC West division with much thanks to the performance of quarterback Geno Smith, who leads the NFL in completion percentage. Smith has totaled 2,474 passing yards and 17 touchdowns while completing 72.8 percent of his passes so far this season.

Seattle looks to take advantage of a Raiders defense allowing the fifth-most points per game in football. On the flip side, the Seahawks must slow Las Vegas wide receiver DeVante Adams, who is fresh off a two-touchdown performance.

The Seahawks have a legitimate chance to crash the playoff party when most predicted a rebuilding season in 2022. Seattle currently sits half a game ahead of San Francisco with seven games left to play.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (6-4) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (3-7)

ODDS: Seattle is a 3.5-point favorites vs. the Raiders.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)

TV/RADIO: CBS, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: NFL executives are already discussing what Geno Smith's future and contract might look like in Seattle.

"I think $30 [million] to $35 million a season is about right,” One general manager said, in an interview with Yahoo Sports “Although it wouldn’t surprise me if they used the franchise tag on him just to take it one more year to be sure.”

