Seahawks S Quandre Diggs: WR Marquise Goodwin Has 'Always Been A Playmaker'

The Seattle Seahawks are well-known for their electric receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but beyond those two Seattle has a fairly deep receiver room for quarterback Geno Smith to work with.

That depth was on full display in Seattle's 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, as Marquise Goodwin led the Seahawk receivers in yards and touchdowns with 67 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions.

While Goodwin's productive day might have come as a surprise to some, it was far from a surprise to teammate Quandre Diggs. Diggs, who was teammates with Goodwin for two seasons in college at Texas, was happy to see Goodwin show out against the Chargers.

“It's dope. Shoot, I've been around with Marquise (Goodwin) since 2011, a long time," Goodwin said. "Think about it, 11 years, and he's always been a guy that's been a playmaker."

"I think if we had a great quarterback in college, he would've been a star. Marquise is just one of those guys that works. He plays his role well, he blocks, he's a great locker room, great veteran guy."

Goodwin has not had a large impact for Seattle through seven games, only recording 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns, but his speed at the receiver position opens up the offense.

If Goodwin does get more involved in the offense moving forward, especially with the possibility Metcalf misses some time with an injury, he has the opportunity to show just how deadly his speed can be against opposing defenses.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.