Seahawks Activate L.J. Collier, Designate Tre Brown & Travis Homer to Return to Practice

With the deadline to make a decision on his status looming on Tuesday, the Seahawks officially activated veteran defensive tackle L.J. Collier from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. The team will also welcome running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown back to practice from injured reserve and the PUP list respectively, opening their three-week practice window to be activated to the roster.

In the final year of his rookie deal after Seattle declined his fifth-year option, Collier has been sidelined since the second preseason game after suffering an elbow injury. He returned to practice earlier this month, only to suffer a new thumb injury, which put his status in doubt. If he wouldn't have been activated by Tuesday, he would have reverted back to injured reserve and have been lost for the rest of the season.

Coming off a disappointing third season in which he only dressed for 10 games despite being healthy, Collier will provide the Seahawks with additional depth along the defensive line and could be utilized as a situational interior rusher in the team's hybrid 3-4 defense. In three seasons, the former first round pick from TCU has produced 33 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and three pass deflections in 37 games.

Injured in a Week 3 loss to the Falcons, Homer has a chance to return after sitting out the past four games with sore ribs. With Rashaad Penny on injured reserve and done for the season, his return would be welcomed to couple with budding star Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas. The Seahawks also have Tony Jones Jr. currently on the 53-man roster after being claimed off waivers from the Saints.

Homer's return would also be a major boon for Seattle's special teams, as he's widely viewed as one of their best players in that phase of the game. Last season, he recovered an onside kick and returned it for a touchdown against Jacksonville and also scored a long touchdown on a fake punt run in a win over San Francisco.

As for Brown, the second-year defender out of Oklahoma has yet to practice this season due to a lengthy recovery from a patellar tendon injury that ended his rookie season last November. The 2021 fourth-round pick played well in five games, allowing only eight completions on 17 targets and no touchdowns in coverage before going down with the knee injury.

If Brown can quickly make progress upon his return to the practice field, he could push starting left cornerback Mike Jackson for playing time. It's also possible he could see some work at slot corner along with rookie Coby Bryant and veteran Justin Coleman. With the Seahawks having good depth at both positions, they won't have to rush him back into action and can take their time in the three week window.