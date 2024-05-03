Family of Seattle Seahawks' Byron Murphy II Reflects on Draft: 'Ultimate Goal'
Thursday was a massive day for Byron Murphy II as it marked his introductory press conference with the Seattle Seahawks, and he wasn't alone for the big event.
Murphy, the Seahawks' first-round pick in last week's draft, brought along his immediate family for Thursday's presser, including his father Byron Murphy Sr., mother Seneca Murphy and girlfriend Maya Hurd. The entire time, the Murphy family was brimming with joy celebrating Byron II's big moment.
Getting drafted into the NFL isn't just a surreal moment for Byron II, but for the entire Murphy family as well. On Thursday, the family opened up about how much this new chapter truly means.
"It was something we've been waiting for," Seneca said, via Seahawks.com. "This is the ultimate goal for what he's been wanting to achieve, and he finally reached that ultimate goal of being a professional. And being picked and not only being picked but being picked in the first round, and not only the first round but the top 20. I was happy… That's a blessing not many people get to experience."
Despite being the first defensive tackle and second defensive player in general to go off the board, Byron II actually went a bit later than some projections had him going. Nonetheless, his family remains incredibly proud of him for realizing his dreams.
"I actually thought he was going to go before he was picked," Seneca said. "Because mock drafts had him going to Atlanta (No. 8) or Chicago (No. 9), so we really didn't know…We were just excited and proud of him of everything that he's achieved. For me it was just pure excitement for him."
After a draft night featuring tears of joy, particularly from Byron Sr., Byron II is ready to get to work in Seattle. His family expects great things from him in the NFL, and taking home a certain award in Year 1 would be just the start of a hopefully-fruitful career.
"I've seen it, the last couple years they cheated the Seahawks out of Defensive Rookie of the Year, he's going to break the cycle," Seneca said.