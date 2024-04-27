Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL Draft: Best Players Available Entering Day 3
After making only one selection on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks should be much busier in the final four rounds on Saturday holding a pair of fourth and sixth round selections as they look to find day three gems.
So far, physicality and toughness have been the two themes of Seattle's draft to this point, as general manager John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald have emphasized strengthening the trenches on both sides of the ball drafting Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and UConn guard Christian Haynes. Moving into the last four rounds, they may continue to target the line of scrimmage, but linebacker, safety, and tight end stand out as other areas of need for consideration as they work to build the roster from inside out.
With five picks and the potential to add more through trades, here are my top 10 players still available heading into the final day of the draft in Detroit:
1. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
Formerly a receiver in high school, Gray made the full-time transition to linebacker after committing to the Tar Heels, getting by on pure athleticism and playmaking ability early in his college career. But over his final two seasons, he demonstrated remarkable polish for a player still learning the position, showcasing improved instincts and understanding of offensive schemes. As a result, he amassed a whopping 266 tackles in 2022 and 2023 while adding three interceptions, six sacks, and five forced fumbles in that span. His relative inexperience likely led to his drop into day three, but teams valuing athletic traits and upside should be targeting him early in the fourth round.
2. Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College
A three-year starter for the Eagles, Mahogany has looked like an early round prospect for extended stretches, particularly in pass protection where his mobility and sound technique have allowed him to be utterly dominant shutting down ACC defensive linemen. Last year, he had a six-game span without allowing a single pressure and he didn't give up a sack all year. However, he has been far less consistent in the run blocking department, where opponents have capitalized on poor weight distribution out of his stance to beat him with quick counter moves, and he has a notable injury history. With talent drying up in the trenches, he should be one of the first names off the board once the fourth round begins.
3. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
A key member of the Longhorns rise to national title contender, Sanders caught 99 passes in his final two seasons with the program, finding the end zone seven times while averaging a healthy 13 yards per reception. Possessing incredibly reliable hands, he didn't drop any of his targets last season while posting a rock solid 53 percent contested catch conversion rate and averaging 7.7 yards after the catch per reception. He tested relatively poorly compared to expectations at the combine, which has contributed to his slide, but he's a respectable blocker in a move tight end role and his potential as a dynamic receiving threat should lock him in to an early day three selection.
4. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
After primarily playing special teams in his first two seasons on campus, Taylor-Demerson broke out as a ball-hawking stalwart in 2021, leading the Red Raiders with three interceptions and tallying 10 pass breakups. A rangy defender with plus instincts in coverage, he continued his ascent as one of the fastest rising pro prospects at his position over the past two seasons, adding seven more interceptions and earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2022 and 2023. Prior to the combine, he looked to be a day three prospect, but he starred in Indianapolis by leading all safeties with a 4.41 40-yard dash and posting an impressive 38-inch vertical jump. Combining his developed ball skills with tackling ability and athletic metrics, he should be off the board quickly on Saturday.
5. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
Once a can't-miss recruit for Oklahoma, Rattler transferred once Williams supplanted him as the starter in 2021, landing on his feet despite playing with a less talented supporting cast against top-notch SEC competition. Though he didn't test well at the combine, he demonstrated plenty of mobility as a runner and scrambler for the Gamecocks and has the arm strength to consistently hook up with receivers on downfield throws. When the offense stays in structure, he plays with great precision and looks the part of an NFL quarterback, but he can be rattled by pressure and doesn't always play cool under pressure. There are tools in place for him to be an eventual starter and as a day three pick, he won't be rushed into action and can properly continue his development.
6. Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
Well known in the Pacific Northwest for his impact in the Cougars secondary, Hicks enjoyed a fantastic final season in Pullman, intercepting two passes, scoring one defensive touchdown, and recording 2.5 sacks. Capable of playing either safety spot at 6-2, 215 pounds and offering the wide array of talents necessary for Swiss army knife deployment, he ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at his pro day, demonstrating better than anticipated athletic traits to go with his physicality and ball skills. He's likely best suited playing near the box and matched up against tight ends in the slot in the NFL, but his blitzing and run stuffing ability will provide excellent early day three value for teams seeking multiplicity.
7. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
Starting his college career as a linebacker for the Buckeyes, Stover transitioned to tight end and quickly developed into one of the country's best pass catchers at the position. Despite only being targeted 41 times in 2023, he finished eighth in the country among tight ends in receiving yards, ranked 10th in yards after the catch, and scored five touchdowns without a single drop. He still has room to grow as a blocker and may not have quite enough sand in his pants to be an inline blocker against NFL defenders, but for teams wanting a soft-handed chain mover with some field stretching ability, the fourth round should be a sweet spot to snag him.
8. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
Transferring to the Ducks after two seasons at Alabama, the lean 6-3, 195-pound Jackson enjoyed a breakout season in Eugene, intercepting three passes and tallying eight pass breakups while yielding only one touchdown and a 41.6 passer rating in coverage. He has a tendency to get grabby in press coverage and covering deep balls which could cause penalty issues at the next level without elite speed. Still, his size, length, and ball skills stand out compared to many of his peers remaining on the board and considering he only has one year as a starter under his belt, he has a higher ceiling that should warrant a fourth round selection.
9. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
In the arm strength department, Pratt won't wow as a downfield passer or knifing bullets into tight coverage compared to some of his peers in a talented draft class. However, he has more than enough juice to make all of the NFL throws and he excels throwing with anticipation and reading opposing defenses to compensate for not having a cannon. The main catalyst for the Green Wave transforming from one of the FBS level's worst program into an AAC contender and the consummate leader, his overlooked rushing ability and improved accuracy both in the pocket and as a scrambler could put him in the mix for selection in the fourth or early fifth round.
10. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
The son of former Eagles great Jeremiah Trotter, Trotter Jr. isn't near as big as his father at 6'0, 230 pounds, but he still packs a physical punch on the field. After playing sparingly as a freshman, he stuffed the stat sheet in his final two seasons with the program, amassing 176 combined tackles, 12 sacks, and four interceptions, garnering Second-Team All-American honors in 2022 and First-Team All-ACC recognition in 2023. While his size may concern some teams, as a day three option with decent coverage and pass rushing skills on top of good instincts versus the run, his pedigree and playmaking skills should warrant strong consideration in the fourth round.