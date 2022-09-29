Skip to main content

Will Lions RB D'Andre Swift Suit Up vs. Seahawks?

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift has been battling injuries early this season, but could another ailment alter his status against the Seattle Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks defense struggled to contain the running game of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, as running back Cordarrelle Patterson demolished them on 17 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown in an eventual 27-23 win for Atlanta. 

But now, headed into a road meeting with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Seahawks seemed to have dodged a major bullet. 

Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Swift, who suffered a shoulder injury in Detroit's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, would have to feel "unbelievable" to play against Seattle. 

“It would have to be, the skies open up, and the bright light comes out and, ‘I’m good to go, and it feels unbelievable, and here we go,'” Campbell said. "We’re prepared for this. We knew it would be hard to get through a full season with him being healthy — that’s just the nature of the position. Swift, he’s different. And I mean that in a good way. And that’s just the way it goes.”

With Swift likely absent against the Seahawks, the Lions will lean on veteran running back Jamaal Williams, who had 20 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings.

Swift has been dynamic this season despite battling an ankle injury as well. In the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, he rushed 15 times for 144 yards and a touchdown. And after it was announced that he'd be limited in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, Swift still rushed five times for 56 yards while catching two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown. 

Swift currently leads all running backs in yards per carry (8.6) and would be a real threat to a reeling Seattle defense should he suit up. 

But as it stands, it looks the Seahawks won't have to worry about him and can instead focus their defensive attention elsewhere.

Seattle and Detroit kickoff from Ford Field on Sunday at 10 a.m. P.T.

