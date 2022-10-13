Skip to main content

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: 'Top-Five Guy,' Says Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is all too familiar with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and how impressive his play has been this season.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was ending his illustrious collegiate career right as current Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was beginning his. 

Smith played with the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Big 12 during his senior season in 2012 and missed Kingsbury by just a year, as the former Texas A&M Aggies offensive coordinator began his six-year head-coaching stint with the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2013. 

Despite their presence, the two never faced one another back then, but Sunday marks the first time they will. Kingsbury is all too familiar with Smith due to his collegiate coaching connections and certainly isn't overlooking the league's leader in completion percentage this season (75.2 percent). 

“His arm talent is tremendous as good as anybody in the league,” Kingsbury said. “You turn the tape on, I don’t care who you are, if you watch it and you didn’t know names, you’d think he’s a top-five guy. He’s playing that well.” 

The departure of longtime Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson caused many to doubt the direction of the Seahawks. After all, Smith was in an off-season position battle with Drew Lock and was never guaranteed the role. 

Through five games, the Seahawks have shown they still have ample room for improvement, but Smith’s late-career resurgence has been one of the notable bright spots. He's currently 12th in the league in passing yards (1,305) while tossing nine touchdowns to just two interceptions. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He went into a tough situation," Kingsbury said. " ... It can go south in a hurry, but to show that type of mental toughness, the resiliency he’s shown, and the way he’s playing you can see he has something to prove.”

Despite the praise, Kingsbury hopes Smith's good fortune as a full-time starter comes to an end when the Seahawks host the Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday, though his half-seriousness is all in good fun.

"I’m really proud of what he’s done honestly," Kingsbury said of Smith. "Just knowing him like I do and just hope he has a really bad game Sunday.”

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

dk metcalf
Seahawks News

Big Play DK: Metcalf Remains Seahawks Most Explosive Offensive Weapon

By Mike D'Abate
USATSI_18932754 (1)
Seahawks News

Seahawks Quarterback Controversy? Pete Carroll Praises Drew Lock

By Connor Zimmerlee
Irvin
Seahawks News

Bruce Irvin Rejoins Seahawks in 'Terrific Shape,' Could Potentially Play vs. Cardinals

By Corbin K. Smith
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a walk-off three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during game one of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park.
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Time Plan Set

By All Seahawks Staff
USATSI_19205200
Seahawks News

Seahawks Rising in NFL Power Rankings

By Bri Amaranthus
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Seahawks News

In Wake of Rashaad Penny Injury, Seahawks Counting On Ken Walker III to Shine

By Corbin K. Smith
taysom
Seahawks News

Seahawks Loss Due to Saints 'Unusual Player Makeup' - Coach Pete Carroll on Wildcat Woes

By Logan Macdonald
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Seahawks News

Bruce Irvin BREAKING: Signs - Again! - with Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith