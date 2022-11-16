Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Best Free Agent in 2023?

The Seattle Seahawks have a ton to ponder on during their bye week.

And while the decision on a future contract for quarterback Geno Smith might not be at the top of the do-to list, the front office should certainly give it a quick thought during the week off based on how he's played this season.

Smith is one of many big names that could enter free agency this offseason, including Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who just beat Smith and the Seahawks 21-16 in Munich on Sunday.

But despite potentially being surrounded by star-studded names on the free market, Pro Football Focus sees Smith as the second-best free agent available this upcoming spring if the Seahawks don't sign him to an extension.

PFF has Smith listed at No. 2 behind Jackson, who is hardly contested as the hottest commodity in free agency this season.

PFF's analysis of Smith:

There’s still a lot of football left this season, but no current indication we should expect some massive regression. Smith’s 84.0 passing grade against middle-of-field-open coverage further illustrates he’s not benefiting in an outsized fashion from loaded box counts that free up his receivers in an effort to sell out against the run. We can go on and on, but the fact of the matter is that Smith has played like a legitimate top quarterback in the NFL this season.

As he enters the bye week, Smith is fifth in the NFL in passing yards (2,474) and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (17).

Just like everyone predicted at the beginning of the season, he's got more passing scores than Jackson (16) and Brady (12) while also leading the league in completion percentage (72.8).



Things looked bleak for Seattle and Smith after an embarrassing 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Smith was efficient, going 24 of 30 as a passer, but he threw for just 197 yards and had an interception.

The Seahawks had seemingly matched the expectation of a rebuilding team that was fixing to be a part of some tough losses and growing pains.

But due to a team that's littered with veterans, that notion has been flipped on its head. Smith has been at the forefront of it all, as he'll lead the Seahawks out of the bye week into a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Lumen Field. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

