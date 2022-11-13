Seahawks Fall Short in Late Comeback Bid vs. Tom Brady's Bucs

Entering their international matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, the Seattle Seahawks were one of the NFL's hottest teams.

But on Sunday morning, it was a too-little-too-late scenario, as they fell short of an epic comeback attempt in sloppy fashion to the Bucs 21-16 at Allianz Arena.

It was a score that was much closer than the game actually indicated, with Tampa Bay dominating the proceedings for the vast majority of the contest.

The issues began for Seattle in the first half, where it failed to get anything going offensively, and were held scoreless through the first 30 minutes for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side, the issues were just as apparent, with the Bucs scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter, to take a commanding 14-0 lead into the locker room.

The Seattle offensive struggles continued through the third quarter, with the Seahawks scoring just three points.

In fact, it wasn't until the fourth quarter that the offense decided to wake up, scoring 13 points on a pair of Geno Smith touchdown passes in what was ostensibly garbage time.

For the game, the stats pretty much told the whole story, with Seattle only managing 283 yards of total offense, while allowing 420 yards to Brady and the Bucs offense.

Following the loss, the Seahawks will return home where they will head into a much-needed bye week, ahead of their November 27 matchup with the Oakland Raiders.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.