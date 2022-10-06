Seahawks Host Three Free Agent OL, Workout Two

The Seattle Seahawks offense has been up and down over the last few weeks but is coming off of arguably its best performance of the year on Sunday after winning in a 48-45 shootout over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

However, they will not let momentum get in the way of finding more ways to improve.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks hosted three free-agent offensive linemen in tackle Myron Cunningham, guard Jordan Meredith and guard Sebastian Gutierrez.

Cunningham and Meredith both worked out for the team, while Gutierrez took in a visit.

Luckily for the Seahawks, their offensive line has already been performing relatively well thus far in the 2022 season, allowing just six sacks of quarterback Geno Smith.

However, the offensive line is still relatively young, with Rookie Charles Cross starting at left tackle, third-year guard Damien Lewis at left guard, and rookie Abraham Lucas starting at right tackle.

Not to mention, Lewis is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs the Saints with a calf injury and was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Center Austin Blythe missed practice on Wednesday, due to a personal matter that was later clarified to be the birth of his child.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.